MISSOULA — Despite allowing seven hits, Missoula Mavericks pitcher Alex Certel and his defense kept Lewis-Clark to just one run in a 12-1 win Thursday night at home.
The visiting Twins left seven on base as Certel went 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and the one earned run to get the win. Henry Black pitched the final 2/3 of the game in the top of the fifth to close out the win with nothing allowed.
Missoula jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two. The Twins scored in the top of the third and the Mavs got the mercy-rule back with two in the bottom of the fourth.
The Mavericks had 10 hits including home runs off the bats of Charlie Kirgan and Zach Hangas. Skye Palmer had the most productive day at the plate with three hits and Mike Prather was close behind with two for the day. Kirgan led the way with three RBIs while Hangas Dayton Bay and Connor Jordan had two each.
The win puts the Mavs at 26-22 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.