MISSOULA — Despite allowing seven hits, Missoula Mavericks pitcher Alex Certel and his defense kept Lewis-Clark to just one run in a 12-1 win Thursday night at home.

The visiting Twins left seven on base as Certel went 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and the one earned run to get the win. Henry Black pitched the final 2/3 of the game in the top of the fifth to close out the win with nothing allowed. 

Missoula jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two. The Twins scored in the top of the third and the Mavs got the mercy-rule back with two in the bottom of the fourth.

The Mavericks had 10 hits including home runs off the bats of Charlie Kirgan and Zach Hangas. Skye Palmer had the most productive day at the plate with three hits and Mike Prather was close behind with two for the day. Kirgan led the way with three RBIs while Hangas Dayton Bay and Connor Jordan had two each.

The win puts the Mavs at 26-22 overall.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments