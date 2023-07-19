It's been an incredible run the past two seasons for the Butte Miners American Legion baseball team and at the heart of that story, is Kenley Leary.

The Butte High graduate and multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, was a huge catalyst a year ago, as the Butte Miners swept the Montana Class A Legion state championship before going on to win the regional championship too.

For his part, Leary was named the MVP of both tournaments and for good reason.

In the state A tournament, in which the Miners went 5-0, Leary notched 11 hits (.500 average) to go along with eight runs scored, eight RBI, four doubles, a home run, and a win on the mound after 6 2/3 innings pitched and just two runs allowed.

It was a spectacular performance — one certainly worthy of MVP honors. Yet, at the regional tournament, Leary was even better. He opened regionals with a 4-of-5 performance that included two doubles, as well as a home run.

Turns out, it was a prelude of things to come as the Miners' leadoff man hit .619 for the week (13-of-21). Impressively, eight of those hits went for extra bases as he roped five doubles, two triples, and belted a home run too, as well as giving up one run in five innings of work on the mound. Leary also struck out nine batters on his way to another decision as Butte went undefeated (5-0) on its way to the regional crown.

As it happened, Leary didn't drop a single decision on the mound in 2022 for Butte, posting a 9-0 record with a 1.45 ERA. He also struck out 67 batters in 53 innings pitched. Yet, he was even more dangerous for opposing teams in the batter's box, hitting .478 for the season in addition to 28 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 40 RBI.

Even though Leary graduated from Butte High in May of 2022, ended last season on a really high note and signed to play baseball for the Umpqua Community College in Oregon, he couldn't pass up the chance to represent the city of Butte one more time, which caused him to return this summer.

And the former football, basketball and track standout for Butte High picked up right where he left off. Leary is batting a team-high .460 for the Miners, in addition to an on-base percentage of .606. Additionally, he's got 24 runs scored, 16 RBI and has drawn 19 walks. He's also swiped 19 bases in 22 attempts. Plus, the super senior has been stellar on the mound, posting a 5-2 record in seven starts with an ERA of 1.58 and has 45 strikeouts in 35 total innings.

Led in part by Leary and a number of other returners from last season's state and regional championship teams, the Miners are heading into the Southern A Legion District tournament this weekend as the No. 1 seed thanks to a 29-9 record overall, as well as a 16-2 mark in district play.

That means the tournament won't start until Friday for the Miners, who are seeking to defend their Legion A state title next week in Laurel.

For Leary, the next few weeks will mean the end of his baseball career. He said that he didn't expect to play college baseball again, meaning he'll hang up his cleats after the Miners' postseason run.

The journey starts in Three Forks (Southern A tourney) and 406mtsports.com/The Montana Standard caught up with Leary for five questions before the Miners' postseason opener on Friday at 2 p.m.

406/Standard: Looking back on last season, what did winning state and regionals mean to you?

Leary: "It's cool to have won those. But more importantly than the experience of winning, were the relationships with all the kids on the team — all my teammates and my coaches. Just creating those lifelong friendships I think means more than just winning a title."

406/Standard: What's the mindset of the team going into this postseason?

Leary: "(Repeating) is definitely an end goal for us. We are focused on just taking it one game at a time. That's kind of how we preach doing things. Obviously, defending (state and regional titles) would be awesome. But just having fun with our teammates and giving all of our effort. That's more important than just winning a game."

406/Standard: What made you want to play legion for an extra year?

Leary: "The reload that we had with most of our kids. I think we have like four that didn't return from last season. So we have an amazing amount of talent on our team, plus coming back to play for Jimbo (Jim LeProwse). I really like Jimbo's style and having fun doing it, rather than it be a job."

406/Standard: What's your best memory of being a Butte athlete?

Leary: "I would say the community of Butte...It's just one unified group of people here in Butte. I loved all my teammates for sure and I love everyone here in Butte. It's an awesome place to be. A moment that really stood out to me is when (Butte) went on that 2019 title run against Bozeman and you could see the kind of support that this community has."

406/Standard: Your baseball career will end after this postseason and so will your career representing Butte, is that hard to process?

Leary: "It's definitely sad. It's been great being able to represent such a great community, but all great things have to come to an end at some point. I'll definitely look back on these memories and have people to stay in touch with but I'm excited about the future too."