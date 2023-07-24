MISSOULA — We’re starting to get down to the nitty gritty as the 2023 Class AA Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament enters its third day.

By the end of Monday, there will only be four teams left in the hunt for a state championship.

Helena Senators 6, Billings Scarlets 4

The jury is still out on which is hotter: Walker Bennett batting with runners in scoring position or dry rub buffalo – his favorite Buffalo Wild Wings seasoning.

Helena, thanks, in part, to Bennett’s go-ahead three-RBI double in the third inning of Monday night’s undefeated semifinal game, the Senators are headed back to the state championship game.

It’s the fourth straight year Helena will make an appearance on the final day of the state tournament.

“First-pitch fastball, I knew that’s where I wanted it – that’s what I needed,” Bennett said of his clutch third-inning at-bat.

“I just missed that first one. Then, he threw me a high curveball, which I knew I didn’t want, then he threw me that same fastball and I just put the barrel on the ball.”

Bennett walked off the Scarlets with a solo home run on June 27, but went down with a hamstring injury a week later. Since, he had been struggling to regain his pre-injury form, adding a certain gratification to Monday’s knock.

He entered play hitting .391 with runners in scoring position.

“That might’ve been one of the hardest [hit] balls I’ve seen,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “If that had a little bit of launch angle, it could still be going…

“For the last two years, he’s been the guy you want in those spots. Doesn’t seem to get too lost in the moment, he’s ready for it, and put a really nice swing on that ball.”

“That felt so good,” Bennett said. “It’s up there with the home run – it’s not quite there – but it was [hit hard] and I love it.”

Billings took a 3-0 lead in the second as left fielder Nolan Berkram started the game 2-for-2 with a double.

Berkram finished 4-for-4 with an RBI, but with the help of a couple sterling defensive plays in the third, Helena starter Will Lyng settled in and yielded just one additional run in the fifth.

A six-pitch sixth inning bought Lyng three batters in the seventh before Seth Nielsen fired five pitches and locked down the win.

All four runs Lyng – who posted a 0.50 ERA in conference outings during the regular-season – allowed were unearned. He struck out five and walked one.

“Will Lyng was Will Lyng – he was what he’s been for us all year…We faced adversity and rose above it,” Burnett said.

“I saw [Sunday] night’s game when [Billings] put up 17 runs on Great Falls – that’s a little nerve-wracking for sure,” Lyng said with a smile.

“I watched their batting practice. I was looking at what to throw to them and listening to some music that kinda calmed me down.”

No matter what happens on Tuesday, the Senators will play in Wednesday’s state title game.

The Scarlets are still alive and will play fifth-seeded Missoula in the semifinals on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Helena plays third-seeded Great Falls at 7 p.m. A win over the Chargers would mean Helena would need to be beaten twice by the Scarlets-Mavericks winner on Wednesday.

If Helena loses, Great Falls would play the winner of the Scarlets-Mavericks game for the right to play the Senators in a winner-take-all chipper.

“Lots of heart – kids who just like to be out here playing the game,” Burnett said of why his team deserves a championship.

“They’ve worked to become pretty close teammates. We’ve gone through some ups and downs, but where they’re at right now – the growth I’ve seen in this team has been pretty amazing.”

Missoula Mavericks 14, Bozeman Bucks 5

Twelve unanswered runs propelled Missoula into Day 4 of the state tournament.

The Mavericks trailed 4-0 in the first and 5-2 in the second inning, but grabbed the lead in the fourth and threatened a run-rule two innings later.

“The key for us today was staying loose,” Mavericks outfielder Henry Black said. “When we started making errors, we were tight and we weren’t playing well…

“We were able to talk through it in the dugout a little bit and we started to loosen up and started to have fun playing the game.”

Black homered in the fifth inning and got within a triple of the cycle with a three-hit, four-day performance.

His two-run shot off the bottom of the scoreboard in right field increased Missoula’s lead to 11-5 and helped ensure the Mavericks scored in all six innings.

“The pitchers I saw in previous at-bats were [throwing] slow,” Black said. “I saw that [pitcher] and he was throwing a good speed for me…

“I just timed him up on-deck and I saw that first pitch and it was right where I wanted it.”

Every Mavericks player who took an at-bat in Monday’s game tallied a hit.

Owen McGuinn finished 2-for-2 with a walk, RBI and run scored. Chris Compton singled and doubled and drove in three runs in the victory.

Missoula starter Easton Reimers stacked five zeroes on the scoreboard after yielding five total runs in the game’s first two innings.

Three of those runs were earned and the right-hander struck out five.

Chasing their first state title since 2017, the Mavericks will play the Billings Scarlets at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They’re one of the last four teams battling for a championship.

Bozeman's season comes to an end with the loss.

“I’m just out here having fun,” Black, a super-senior, said. “This is the furthest I’ve ever made it at state, officially, and I think, for me, this is gonna be a time I wanna have fun playing the game…

“This is probably the last time I’ll play the game in my hometown, so I'm just trying to make the most of it.”

Great Falls Chargers 11, Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs 5

Senior Shane Jefferson embraced his head coach and then his teammates as he walked off the field one out short of tossing a complete game in what was his final pitching performance for the Chargers.

Jefferson yielded two first-inning runs, but exited with an 11-2 advantage. His final line reflected four earned runs as both runners Dawson Cook inherited scored on a Medicine Hat home run.

Great Falls advances to Day 4 of the state tournament, and by day’s end, will be one of only four teams left chasing a championship.

The Chargers will play Helena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It means a lot,” Jefferson said. “I think these guys have a lot left in them – I think we can still make a run. I’m glad to keep us in it and glad to play another game with these guys.”

The southpaw scattered seven hits across his final 5.2 innings on the mound and struck out five.

Monday’s outing was in contrast to his struggles against the Moose Monarchs 11 days ago during the regular-season, a game Great Falls lost.

Jefferson said something clicked with his mechanics in recent days, allowing him to regain some control he’d lost the last couple weeks.

“I was able to throw strikes,” Jefferson said. “The last two weeks, I’ve been struggling with command and trying to do too much…

“Today, I just went back to what worked my junior season and that’s filling up the zone and getting early contact.”

Great Falls broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning.

The Chargers took the lead courtesy of a Medicine Hat error and added RBI knocks from Brinkley Evans and Trigg Mapes.

Seamus Sullivan was credited with a three-run inside-the-park home run in that fourth inning when Medicine Hat’s right fielder dove, missed the ball, and it rolled to the wall.

Great Falls has never won a Class AA state championship (since 1987). The Chargers’ last title came in 1977 when Class A was the highest level in Montana.

“We’re all together and we trust the next guy,” Jefferson said. “One guy can fail to do a job, but the next man is gonna pick him up. We all trust each other, it’s a team game, so that’s why I believe we can do it.”

Photos: Billings Scarlets vs. Helena Senators AA Legion baseball

Photos: Missoula Mavericks vs. Bozeman Bucks AA Legion baseball