MISSOULA — The table is set for Championship Wednesday.

Helena Senators 6, Great Falls Chargers 0

When the final out of Tuesday’s state tournament semifinal game found the back of Tycen Mooney’s glove at third base, Senators pitcher Lance Bratlien turned to his first-base dugout and let out a, ‘let’s go’ yell full of pure emotion.

It was the final moments of an outcome 90 minutes in the making, one ensured by Bratlien’s brilliance.

Helena was locked into the state championship game no matter Tuesday’s outcome, but the victory means the Billings Scarlets have to beat the Senators twice on Championship Wednesday.

Helena is only one win away from a second state title in the last three years.

“Right guy in the right spot,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Lance is a determined young man – you tell him he’s getting the ball and he’s focused from that point…

First- and sixth-inning singles were all the right-hander allowed. He did walk four batters, but fired 65 percent of his pitches for strikes, and struck out six.

“You saw what he’s capable of out there, he’s been doing it all year for us,” Burnett added.

Bratlien’s defense made several sterling plays behind him, most notably Bohden Bahnmiller’s Derek Jeter-esque throw from the hole at shortstop for the first out of the third and Manu Melo’s diving catch in shallow center field not long after.

He wiggled out of his biggest jam in the fourth when, with the bases loaded in a 2-0 game, he struck out Great Falls’ Cole Pace and induced a ground out to escape.

“He was dialed…His off-speed was just nasty – his slider is just gross,” Bahnmiller said of Bratlien. “He has a high-80s fastball, so that helps a lot.”

“We played so good today – not our best – but we played really good today.”

Bratlien’s outing was something of an anniversary gift to his parents, Karen and Erik, who celebrated 25 years of marriage on Tuesday.

“It feels really good,” Bratlien said. “Knowing my defense is gonna back me up helped me a ton. There were some hard-hit balls and they made plays behind me.”

Erik, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1988 and played professionally (minor leagues) for three seasons, was not able to be in attendance, but the mentorship and guidance he provided that played a role in Lance’s development as a baseball player culminated in a clutch performance in the state tournament.

Lance said post game he probably already had a text message from his father and that he’d probably speak with him on the phone sometime Tuesday night.

“I know he’s gonna be super proud of me – he always is – so that’s great,” Lance said.

Mooney and Bahnmiller each collected two hits in the victory.

Six different Senators drove in runs, including Aaron Fuzesy who doubled in the first, and Sam Ark and Brayden Beatty who singled in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

“We were preaching coming into this one that we didn’t want any outside distractions saying, ‘you’re already in the championship, the game doesn’t matter.’” Burnett said.

“That was a big game for us. We had it circled that, if we got there, it was one we wanted to go get.”

After 13 games, the tournament’s top-two seeds are all that remain.

The 2023 state title game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday. If necessary, a second game will be played 45 minutes after Game 1’s conclusion.

Helena is seeking its second championship in the last three seasons, while the Scarlets are looking to snap a seven-year title drought.

Montana's state champion advances to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.

Final: Helena Senators 6, Great Falls Chargers 0



Senators will play the Billings Scarlets tomorrow for the state championship



Billings has to beat Helena twice



Senators need just one win to capture their second title in the last three years#mtscores pic.twitter.com/iH7KnDX085 — Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) July 26, 2023

Billings Scarlets 7, Missoula Mavericks 0

For the first time in his Scarlets career, Hunter Doyle will play on the final day of the state tournament.

He had a huge part in making it happen, too, with a three-run triple in the fourth inning of a one-run game.

Doyle reached base three times in the win, walking twice.

“I missed the first pitch that was right there, so I got two chances,” Doyle said of his hit.

“As a senior, that’s my job, to get the spark going. It felt good to do that for my team. We’ve been leaving a lot of guys on, so it was finally good to get them in.”

The Scarlets will play Helena on Championship Wednesday needing two wins for their first title since 2016.

A five-run fourth inning was all Billings starter Nolan Berkram needed.

One day after a 4-for-4 performance at the plate in the undefeated semifinal game against Helena, the right-hander tossed a complete game shutout, striking out seven and scattering four hits.

“Nolan shoved,” Doyle said. “Nolan is a stud. He’s probably the most competitive guy we have on the team…

“I knew that, once I heard we were gonna throw Nolan, that he was gonna shove today because he works fast and he’s gonna wanna win.”

Berkram induced a fly out with the bases loaded in the sixth to preserve the shutout.

He fired 66 of his 102 pitches for strikes and flashed a wiffle ball slider several times.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Berkram said. “It’s fun to be with this team…

“We’re all really tight, and so playing with them and doing something great, you always know that you did it and they’ll always pick you up if you’re down.”

Missoula’s season comes to an end with the defeat.

Missoula starting pitcher Sam Matosich matched Berkram pitch-for-pitch into the fourth inning.

He stranded runners at first and third in the second inning and worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam an inning later in a scoreless contest.

Matosich couldn’t get out of the fourth, though, and was charged with three earned runs.

Easton Reimers finished 2-for-3 in the loss. Henry Black tripled with two outs in the first inning.

Photos: Missoula Mavericks vs Billings Scarlets AA Legion baseball