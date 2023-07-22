MISSOULA — It’s gonna be a hot one, with temperatures reaching into the upper-90s the next three days, but the team that copes best with the heat and its competition will be crowned Montana Class AA American Legion Baseball state champions on Wednesday.

The 2023 state tournament got underway on Saturday with four first-round games.

Helena Senators 14, Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs 10

It wasn’t pretty, but the Senators are advancing in the winner’s bracket.

Helena pitching walked 10 batters, but the bats rapped out 12 hits and eight first-inning runs.

Seeking their fourth consecutive appearance in the state championship game, the Senators will play the winner of the Billings Royals-Missoula Mavericks game on Sunday at 7 p.m.

“First inning, we got hot, and then we kinda slowed down, but consistently got on base and that’s the key to the game,” Senators right fielder Lance Bratlien said.

Bratlien entered play hitting .410 with an OPS north of 1.000 in 44 July plate appearances.

He added a first-inning two-run double and totaled two hits in the victory.

“I just tell myself, sit back and drive the ball…If I don’t get a fastball, I try to work the other way with a slider or curveball,” Bratlien said.

The senior said he changed his swing shortly after the beginning of the season and has been trending better and better in the box.

“I used to be a little more open, so I closed myself off,” Bratlien said. “I’m loading – just like stepping [straight] back and staying back because I’d lunge at the ball if I was open.”

Aaron Fuzesy drove in four runs in Helena’s win and cleared the bases with a first-inning double.

Carter Perlinski collected three hits and scored twice, while Sam Ark went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Will Lyng ate up three innings in relief, yielding three runs (two earned). Seth Nielsen gave up a pair of hits and a run in 2.1 innings.

Jeff Bullock doubled and drove in three runs for the Moose Monarchs. Evan Morrison singled twice and collected two RBI.

Medicine Hat plays on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the loser’s bracket.

Billings Scarlets 1, Kalispell Lakers 0

Two pitches was all Kolten Wynia contributed to a combined no-hitter on Saturday, but they were the most important two pitches that sealed the deal.

Starter Drew McDowell was lifted with two outs and a 1-2 count to the game’s final batter – one strike away from the solo no-hitter – to keep his pitch count under 81 and maintain his eligibility to pitch in Wednesday’s championship game, should the Scarlets advance.

It’s the first combined no-hitter at the state tournament since Helena’s Cy Miller and Ty Tenney tossed one in 2020.

“I was coming in throwing as hard as I could, I knew he wasn’t gonna touch it,” Wynia said. “I just had to make sure Drew got his no-hitter. I just threw as hard as I could – that was the hardest I’ve thrown all year.”

“To be honest, I thought it was little league rules where, if I start the batter under, I get to go over,” McDowell said.

“I know we have a great closer in Wynia and he comes in and does fantastic every time. All we needed was one pitch and I knew he could get it done.”

McDowell punched out six and walked one in 6.2 innings.

His offense gave him the lead in the third and McDowell stacked zeroes from there, pairing a mid-80s fastball with a wipeout slider that kept Kalispell hitters flummoxed all game.

The right-hander overcame slight control problems early and got a key sixth-inning double play that erased a one-out hit-by-pitch.

“I did struggle with the fastball at the beginning [of the game] and I was really happy my breaking ball was on point today,” McDowell said.

“I was able to finish that [pitch]. When I was struggling, I had my infield and outfield to back me up.”

Billings’ Nate McDonald drove in the lone run of the game, lifting a sacrifice fly into left field in the third inning.

The Scarlets advance in the winner’s bracket and will play No. 3 seed Great Falls on Sunday at 4 p.m. as they chase their first state championship since 2016.

Kalispell plays at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the loser’s bracket.

“We need to keep pitching like Drew did today,” Wynia said. “All of us are capable – I think we have one of the best pitching staffs in the state. We just need to hit the ball a little bit better and get some bunts down, but other than that, we just need to keep rolling…

“We’re hot right now and we gotta stay hot.”

Great Falls Chargers 6, Bozeman Bucks 2

Searching for its first Class AA state title, Great Falls won its tournament-opening game on Saturday with a late-game rally.

Great Falls will play the Billings Scarlets on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the winner’s bracket.

“It’s huge,” Chargers right fielder Seamus Sullivan said. “Good momentum shift, good spirits going into the next one. It’s good stuff. We’re looking really good and feeling great.”

Bozeman falls into the loser’s bracket and will play on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Sullivan provided the go-ahead RBI in a five-run fifth inning, just three batters after catcher Brinkley Evans tied the game at 2-2.

The Chargers’ outburst chased Bozeman starter Cash Jones from the game, but the southpaw fanned eight in 4.2 innings pitched before Great Falls started timing up his fastball.

“I knew he had a really good curveball and change-up,” Sullivan said. “Went up [to bat] saying, ‘if I get a fastball, I’m gonna sit on it and drive it. See if I can’t find some grass in the outfield.’”

“Got the fastball and that’s exactly what I did. Great feeling.”

Sullivan, who went 1-for-3 in the win and is in his last year with the Chargers, is sharing the field with his little brother Liam for the final times at state.

“It’s a blast,” Sullivan said. “It being my last season and getting to play with my little brother – it’s something I’ll always cherish…

“Memories and getting to spend time with him – it’s something I’ll always carry with me the rest of my life.”

Chargers right-hander Scotty Klinker struck out six and allowed two earned runs across five innings.

He was limited to 75 pitches, making him available for Wednesday’s championship game, if the Chargers advance.

“I think his velocity might’ve been a little bit down, but he had his breaking ball going,” Chargers head coach Tony Forster said.

“Did just enough to kinda keep them off-balance and keep them off the scoreboard, away from any big innings.”

Bozeman’s Luke Rizzo collected two hits and a pair of RBI in the loss.

He tied the game with a third-inning double and put the Bucks up 2-1 with a fifth-inning single.

