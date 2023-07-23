MISSOULA — Sunday was the final four-game day of the 2023 Class AA Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball State Tournament.

The matchup for the undefeated semifinal game, which is scheduled for Monday night at 7, is set.

Helena Senators 8, Missoula Mavericks 2

In the biggest game of Aaron Fuzesy’s baseball career (thus far), the right-hander flirted with the wild side, but pitched Helena into the undefeated semifinal on Monday night at 7.

It’s the fourth-straight time Helena has advanced to the undefeated semifinal game.

“He’s an incredibly talented young man,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said of Fuzesy. “He’s got lots of fire and lots of aggressiveness…

“We thought, if he could channel that and focus that, he was gonna be a tough draw for whoever saw him this tournament…

“He did a heck of a job.”

The good – seven innings, three hits, two earned runs, four strikeouts – also came with the bad – three wild pitches and four hit batters, but his defense picked him up multiple times and the Senators’ bats woke up in the sixth.

“It’s huge,” Fuzesy, who’s seven-inning complete game is the tournament’s first so far, said. “Really hits hard. Coming and being able to show out for these guys really helps – being able to put it in the zone…

“Big confidence-booster for the [rest of] the state tournament.”

Helena capitalized on two Missoula errors to tie the game at 1-1 in the second inning.

The Mavericks committed back-to-back errors in the sixth, paving the way for Helena’s go-ahead run.

From there, the floodgates opened, and five more runs washed Missoula into the loser’s bracket.

“Constant pressure on a team – it happened to take until the sixth inning to really break through – but it seems like when one guy starts rolling, we all get up and get excited,” Burnett said.

“Our motto is to keep pressure on teams and I thought we did a good job of that offensively.”

Bohden Bahnmiller singled twice and scored two runs in the victory.

Cole Graham drove Bahnmiller in, in the fourth to give Helena a short-lived 2-1 lead.

Manu Melo lined a two-RBI double into center field in the sixth, and Sam Ark singled, drove in a run and scored a run in the win.

Despite appearing in three consecutive state championship games (and winning one), the Senators are 0-3 in their last three undefeated semifinal games.

They’ll look to change that against the second-seeded Billings Scarlets.

“It’s gonna be a dogfight – the Scarlets are a heckuva team,” Burnett said. “We know we’re gonna see a good arm and we’re excited to be in the spot we’re in.”

Billings Scarlets 17, Great Falls Chargers 3

Rocco Gioioso pulled into second base with Billings’ sixth extra-base hit of the game and gave a little shrug toward the Scarlets’ first-base dugout.

That’s the kind of game Billings enjoyed Sunday on the undefeated side of the bracket as the Scarlets rapped out 17 hits and solidified the run-rule with a nine-run fourth inning.

“It was one of those games where it seemed like we couldn’t get out…Hopefully we can use that momentum going forward,” Scarlets shortstop Kyler Northrop said.

After watching the Royals win back-to-back undefeated semifinal games the last two years, it’ll be the Scarlets who play Helena on Monday night at 7.

Great Falls stays alive and will play eighth-seeded Medicine Hat on Monday at 1 p.m. in the loser’s bracket.

“The past two years, we’ve had some talented teams and this is the first time we’ve finally gotten over the hump and we’re playing in that game,” Northrop said.

“It’s pretty exciting and we’re ready to go. I don’t think anyone is nervous, we’re just ready to get after it.”

Northrop singled to break the scoring seal in the first inning and added a three-run double in the third inning.

Nate McDonald homered in the second to put Billings up 5-1 and finished 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Eight different Scarlets collected two hits each in the victory and five drove in multiple runs.

Gioioso doubled and tripled, and he and Jaden Sanchez each totaled three RBI.

Billings starter Hunter Doyle tossed a five-inning complete game, yielding seven hits and three earned runs. He struck out three and walked three.

Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs 11, Billings Royals 10

The moose is loose.

Medicine Hat, for the first time in at least seven years, won a game at the Class AA state tournament, staving off elimination in loser-out action.

“[Emotions] are through the roof right now,” Moose Monarchs left fielder Jeff Bullock said. “We were the underdogs – not expected to win – and we came out on top.”

The Royals, the state’s defending Class AA champion, was eliminated after scoring a combined 19 runs in two tournament losses.

Bullock drove in five runs for eight-seeded Medicine Hat, including the go-ahead pair of runs in the top of the seventh.

“It was kinda surreal,” Bullock said of how he felt after the clutch single. “It didn’t feel like anything I’ve ever imagined before. It was something new – being able to come back from that.”

In a game that featured six ties and three lead changes, a combined 14 runs were scored in the game’s final three innings.

Billings grabbed a 10-8 in the bottom of the sixth, thanks, in part, to Ryan Denowh’s second go-ahead hit of the contest.

Medicine’s Hat Kyle Woolridge was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh, and one better later, Bullock delivered what would be the game-winning single.

Woolridge, Bullock and Evan Morrison – Medicine’s top-three hitters – combined for 10 RBI.

“It’s really big,” Bullock said of the win. “It just shows the program we have something to prove and that we can do this. It gives an example for the kids coming up next year.”

Medicine Hat advances in the loser’s bracket and will play on Monday at 1 p.m.

The Moose Monarchs will play Great Falls

“We know that we can come back in tough situations,” Bullock said. “That’s it. If we have the determination, we’ll do it.”

Billings’ Denowh singled twice and drove in four runs in the loss. Nate Kojetin went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Bozeman Bucks 5, Kalispell Lakers 2

The Bucks talk often about finding ways to pick up teammates, and in the fifth-inning of a tied loser-out game on Sunday, Dylan Poulin did just that.

Poulin, who entered the game for the injured Jadin Frandsen, lined a 3-2 offering down the first-base line to score two, two-out runs and break a 1-1 tie.

Bozeman plated four runs in that frame, and behind a strong outing from right-hander Bryce Hampton, survived to play at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Kalispell’s season ends after two losses at the state tournament.

“Just tried to stay as loose as possible – not let the pressure get to me,” Poulin said. “Take deep breaths before every at-bat…I was just trying to find a pitch and battle…

“Just trying to put anything in play, really, that’s what I was thinking.”

Hampton hit five batters in 6.2 innings – including three in the first inning – but yielded just four hits and two runs (one earned).

He navigated around a bunch of traffic early, but seemed to settle in once his offense grabbed the lead.

“Early in the game, I thought he might set the record for hit-by-pitches,” Bucks head coach Sean Potkay said.

“He’s been competitive on the mound all year. He just mixes it in the zone, finds a way to work out of jams. He has [pitches] that move, so he makes it tough on hitters…

“He kinda settled in after the second inning and was cruising from there.”

Josh Woodberry went 3-for-3 with a trio of singles in the victory. Hampton added two hits and a run scored.

Bozeman will play host team Missoula.

“Just find a way to play loose,” Potkay said of his message to his team. “It’s tough at this junction in the season because every one could be your last, but just trying to go out and play free and have fun on the field.”