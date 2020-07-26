BILLINGS — The Idaho Falls Post 56 Bandits swept an American Legion baseball twin bill from the Billings Royals Sunday at Pirz Field.
The Bandits, last year's American Legion World Series champions, defeated the Royals 10-3 in the first game and 8-1 in the second.
Idaho Falls split with the Billings Scarlets on Saturday at Pirtz. The Scarlets topped the Bandits 8-7 in the first game, but the Bandits scored a 9-1 win in the second contest.
In the first game, Nick Eliason had two hits, including a double, for the Royals. Cal Maas had two RBIs for Billings.
In the next game, two Idaho Falls pitchers limited Billings to three hits.
