BILLINGS — Owen Doucette is the latest member of the State AA American Legion baseball champion Billings Royals to commit to playing college baseball this upcoming season.
Doucette, who graduated from Billings Senior this past spring, has committed to play for Miles Community College.
Doucette was an all-state utility player this year for the Royals. Doucette, who played two years for the Royals, also was a member of the Class A Billings Blue Jays for two seasons. He was a 2019 Class A all-conference selection.
“I am super excited,” Doucette said. “There are a bunch of my teammates out there. It won’t take long to get to know everyone.”
Kruz Slevira and Jessen West of the Royals had earlier committed to playing for MCC. Another former Royal, and teammate of Doucette’s, Jaeden Jordahl, was an all-Mon-Dak Athletic Conference selection last year for the Pioneers.
Two other former Billings Royals, Michael Ohlin and Noah Aufdengarten, will transfer to MCC this year. Ohlin last played for the Royals in 2021 and Aufdengarten in 2020.
“It will be a lot of fun,” Doucette said of teaming with his former teammates and the rest of the Pioneers.
This past year, MCC was 34-21, won the Mon-Dak Conference Tournament and advanced to the Region XIII Tournament.
“I would probably honestly say we have never had that many in one shot,” MCC coach Jeff Brabant said of the number of ex-Royals set to play for the Pioneers next year. “We’ve had our fair share of both blue and red (Billings Scarlets) side guys. To me when you have guys from those teams that have had the success they have had under the tutelage of the coaching staff, that says a lot and tells me you are getting some of the best kids.
“To me that tells me we are doing the right thing.”
Eight of this year’s state champion Royals will be playing college baseball during the 2022-23 school year.
In addition to the three MCC-bound players, Davis Mosier will be playing at Vermilion Community College (Minnesota), Carter Venable and Bubba Bergen are going to Williston State, Reagan Walker to Salt Lake Community College and Lance Schaaf to Montana State Billings.
“We were really talented this year,” Doucette said of the 39-25 Royals.
