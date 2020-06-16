MISSOULA — Helena Senators pitcher Ethan Keintz came out with a fury against the Missoula Mavericks on Tuesday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The right-handed pitcher had been working his way back from an injury to his pitching shoulder about three weeks ago, trying to find his form for conference play. He put together his longest outing of the season in a three-run, five-inning appearance in which he quieted a Mavs’ offense that had been averaging double-digit runs per game in June to earn an 11-6 win.
His performance was key in helping the Senators pick up their first league win, although they'd drop the second game, 5-4, as the Mavs scored what proved to be the winning run in the fifth inning after blowing two leads. The Senators are now 10-6 overall, 1-3 in conference, while the Mavs are 11-9, 4-1.
“My arm has been feeling good, especially today, because it’s finally not hurting any more, which is good,” Keintz said prior to the second game of the doubleheader.
“I was able to mix pitches, and my off-speed was working really well. Then I was just locating my fastball on both sides of the plate. It was tough, for them at least. I think that’s what really worked well. And then my defense made some plays when I needed them.”
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound Keintz limited the Mavs to seven hits and three walks while striking out six with his funky pitching style: a three-quarter arm slot with a short windup and a quick release. He was able to get out of jams by forcing the Mavs to strand eight runners in five innings. One of the three runs he allowed came across on an error.
Keintz, the cousin of Montana Grizzly offensive lineman Colton Keintz, threw a season-high 91 pitches and retired seven batters in a row across the first, second and third innings. He’s been able to get back to this position by doing band work and shoulder raises with weights to strengthen the muscle on the back side of his throwing shoulder. He also took off two weeks from pitching and had been throwing minimally in recent games.
“That’s the longest he’s gone this year, so we were excited with what he gave us,” Helena manager Jon Burnett said. “He looked good. He was attacking and throwing strikes. He was able to locate his curveball and his changeup as well as his fastball. I thought he did a really nice job for us.”
Missoula’s offense had been on a tear in June, averaging 10.1 runs across nine games heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader. They managed 11 hits against Helena, collecting three of their six runs in the final two innings after Keintz was replaced by Peyton Witham and later by Victor Scott.
Drew Stensrud led the Mavs with three RBIs, collecting a pair of run-scoring doubles. He scored on a fielder’s choice by Andrew Claussen, who added two RBIs. Bridger Johnson drove in the other run on an RBI single.
The Senators struck for nine runs on 14 hits against starting pitcher Zach Hangas, who threw 102 pitches in five innings. The Mavs committed three errors to the Senators' two.
Helena went up 4-0 and never surrendered the lead when center fielder Hunter Lindgren, batting in the No. 8 spot, lifted a grand slam to left field in the second inning. Keintz added an RBI, as did Matt Burton, Chase Nielsen, Brady Anderson and Kadyn Craigle.
"To Helena’s credit, they came out and took it to us in the first one," Mavs manager Brent Hathaway said. "It was quite a hitting performance."
In the second game, Drew Stensrud collected what proved to be the game-winning hit when he doubled home Charlie Kirgan with two outs in the fifth innings after Missoula lost 2-0 and 4-2 leads.
Mavs pitcher Dane Fraser opened the scoring by blasting a two-run home run to left field in the first inning. Helena tied the game in the second by scoring on a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk.
The Mavs retook the lead when Dayton Bay tabbed an RBI single in the second and Ayden Markovich scored on an error. Helena pulled within 4-3 in the fourth when Burton drove in Matt Krieger with an infield RBI single.
The Senators had a chance to tie the game on a wild pitch, but Burton was tagged out at home. They did tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth when Tyler Tenney, who reached on a walk, scored on a three-base, two-error sequence on a single play.
Missoula reliever Alex Certel earned the win, giving up one unearned run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in three innings of relief of Fraser.
The Mavs continue their homestand with the Memorial Tournament, which runs from Thursday through Sunday at Lindborg-Cregg Field. Six teams will compete in the tournament, with the Mavs first playing at 7 p.m. Thursday and the championship game slated for 6 p.m. Sunday.
