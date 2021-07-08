PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Eight different Billings Scarlets collected a hit and six pitchers held Wayzata, Minnesota, Post 118 to eight hits in an 11-4 American Legion baseball victory Thursday.
Michael Feralio was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Scarlets and Rocco Gioioso had a single and two RBIs.
Leadoff batter Nate McDonald singled, walked twice and scored three runs for Billings.
Luke Tallman, the second batter, was 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Tallman had Billings' lone extra-base hit with a double.
Billings improved to 18-20 with the win and begins play at the Gopher Classic on Friday.
