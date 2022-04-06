BILLINGS — It isn’t in Randy Walter’s nature to seek out attention.
Then, add in the buildup of a couple of years as this weekend’s Billings American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame banquet was twice postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Now that the special moment is here, it’s going to be hard for the former Billings Royals standout to avoid congratulations, well wishes and the spotlight this weekend.
Walter, who played for the Royals from 1997-1999 before playing three seasons at Wichita State and then several seasons of minor league ball in the San Francisco Giants organization, will be inducted into the Billings American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in a ceremony at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel Billings.
“I’m super humble, yes it’s awesome to get in but I’d be the guy in the background not saying anything,” Walter told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I’m excited my boys get to see it and get their hearts and minds into it. That’s what I’m more excited about.”
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees, who will receive the Ed Bayne Award, are Aaron Leavitt, Walter and the late Bill McIntosh of the Billings Royals; and Brandon Page, Jeff Uhren and Tim Benjamin of the Billings Scarlets.
The Dave McNally Friend of American Legion Baseball award will go to Scheels.
Even though Walter tends to shy away from attention, he wouldn’t miss the banquet for the world.
While the former pitcher and outfielder for the Royals said it will be special to share the moment with his family, he also realizes how truly an honor it is to be recognized by the tradition-rich Billings American Legion Baseball program as one of its best players.
“It’s a great honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Walter said. “I just looked at the list (of players in the hall) the other day. There are some incredible players who paved the way. Post 4 has had some very successful players.”
Les Rohr was a member of the 2003 HOF class. Rohr, who died in Nov., 2020 at 74, pitched in the major leagues and was the second overall pick in the 1965 amateur draft. Before reaching the big leagues, Rohr starred while playing Legion ball in Billings.
“Les Rohr isn’t with us anymore. He was my pitching coach and I looked up to him,” Walter said. “He was a great coach and person.
“For me to be mentioned with them makes me happy and proud to be mentioned with them.”
3-sport standout
Walter, a 1999 Huntley Project graduate, excelled in three sports while in high school.
A fullback on a loaded football team, he helped the Red Devils win the 1998 Class B state championship. Walter, who turns 41 on April 14, was a guard in basketball for another phenomenal Project team that captured the Class B title in 1999.
The Royals were second place at the State AA tourney in 1997 and '98.
Walter is a proponent of being a multi-sport athlete and not specializing in one sport. He said playing several sports in high school benefited him and he also enjoyed the experiences the different activities had to offer.
“Without a doubt it helped me,” Walter, who owns his own business and is a partner in two others, said. “If you think about it, the different muscles you use for different sports. In football, I thought I was in shape but you go to basketball and the first practice you are wiped out.
“It keeps you focused and active and not getting burned out doing the same sport 12 months of the year. I think there should be a push for the multi-sport athlete.”
Wichita State and pro career
After playing for the Royals, Walter moved on to Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, on a baseball scholarship and played there for three seasons.
During his junior season, Walter hit .365, slammed 10 homers and drove in 49 runners.
Walter was drafted in the ninth round in the 2002 Major League Baseball amateur draft by the Giants.
It was a hard decision to leave Wichita State to begin a pro career, but it was also the right choice to sign with the Giants, Walter said.
“That was my dream and was always my dream,” said Walter of playing professional baseball. “I got drafted as a junior at Wichita State. It was a hard decision. I remember talking to my parents about it. You have more leverage as a junior.
“As a senior, you can’t go back to school, and as a junior they give you more money. That’s one of the reasons I signed as a junior.”
As a professional, Walter said he briefly reached the Triple-A level with Fresno (California). He also played rookie ball in Salem (Oregon), at the Low-A level with Hagerstown (Maryland), the High-A level with San Jose (California), and at the Double-A level with Norwich (Connecticut). He played with Norwich for three years.
Walter said when he decided leave the game, he knew it was time.
“The reason I quit was I had to fly back from Norwich to Fresno and basically sit the bench.
“My decision was a personal decision, knowing I was done and wanted to do something else,” he said. “I left with 20 games to go in that season. I was done.”
The experience of playing professional baseball is one Walter wouldn’t trade.
“The cool things about pro ball is the people you meet, the ex-big leaguers, the coaches, playing in different cities and the host families,” he said. “There was a lot you went through to make the dream.
“That was the goal, to make the big leagues.”
With the Legion HOF induction approaching, Walter has thought about his time playing baseball. He is happy with how his baseball career and life has worked out.
Walter and his wife Marlo have been married for 16 years and live in Billings. The couple has four children, twin girls Jade and Jaylyn, both 21, and boys Jaxen (14) and Jayc (11). Jade and Jaylyn Hallgrimson, Walter's stepdaughters, are both collegiate runners with Jade competing at Nebraska and Jaylyn for Montana. Both Jaxen and Jayc play youth baseball and Walter has served as a coach for their teams.
“I’ve been thinking a lot with baseball and it’s given me a lot of opportunities,” he said. “I look back at everything and if I could change something I wouldn’t. I’m content how things turned out. Beautiful kids, beautiful wife. I can’t complain.”
Legion memories
Many of Walter’s favorite memories playing baseball involve stories from his time with the Royals. Walter said as the HOF ceremony approaches he’s thought about his three years with the team.
“The closer it gets, the more excited I am about going in,” said Walter. “I’m really looking forward to it.
“It was an exciting time. You played for the love of the game,” Walter said. “In the pros and college it turns into a job. I always tell my (Royals) coach, Gary Ahlgren, Legion was when I had the most fun playing baseball. It’s a great honor to be inducted into the hall.”
When he played for the Royals, Walter lived in Ballantine, “on a dirt road in the middle of a cornfield.”
Before the Royals played their home games at Dehler Park or Pirtz Field, Cobb Field was their home. Before it was razed, Cobb Field was in the same location of present-day Dehler Park. For Walter, his first experience competing at Cobb was mystical.
“Some of the best memories I have, ones that stick out, just the tryouts when I was 15 or 16, coming from a small town and the first time stepping on Cobb Field,” he recalled.
Another highlight for Walter was hitting his first Legion home run at age 16 at a tournament in Spokane, Washington.
Then there are the Scarlets-Royals games, pitting two Billings teams against each other in a crosstown showdown. The rivalry is one of the best involving sports teams in the state. Walter said playing in those contests was intense.
“Playing-wise, the memory of the rivalry of the Royals-Scarlets,” Walter said. “We’d get 5,000 fans and play under the lights and it didn’t get any better than that. We had some good teams and the Scarlets had some good teams.”
On Saturday night, Walter won’t be seeking attention but he’ll deservedly receive plenty of applause, along with the other inductees.
It’s a moment twice pushed back due to the pandemic as this class was to be inaugurated in 2020.
For Walter and the other inductees the wait will have been worth it. And for Walter, although he’d prefer not to be the center of attention, it will be a night to remember.
“I’m looking forward to reminiscing about the old times with some of the players and I’m looking forward to seeing Gary (Ahlgren) again,” he said.
“I wouldn’t say it was a long wait. It was more dealing with the circumstances you were given with COVID. COVID has changed a lot of things. I wouldn’t say it was a long wait, but I’m excited it is here now.”
