BUTTE — The streak may be over and the winning percentage may have dropped a few points, but the Butte Miners finished a two-tournament gauntlet better prepared for what matters most as the regular season winds down.
Butte (27-8) went 2-2 at the Sapa-Johnsrud Tournament in Whitefish this weekend, a week after going 3-1 and placing second at the Keith Sell Tournament in Helena. It was eight games in 10 days for the Miners, who had both their quality and their depth tested during the toughest stretch of the schedule so far this season.
"It helps us as coaches to know how we want to set up our pitching for the games ahead," Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said. "You go a little deeper into your pitching in the tournament than you normally do."
Now the Miners turn their attention to six conference games over the next six days. By Sunday evening, if not sooner, the Miners will know if they've earned the South A Conference's top seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. Their stellar season thus far has earned them some breathing room, but at least one win Tuesday and Friday would go a long way to officially clinching first place.
Butte is 12-0 in South A and will have to fend off the second-place Belgrade Bandits (8-2 in conference) and the third-place Gallatin Valley Outlaws (8-4) in a pair of doubleheaders this week. The Miners travel to Three Forks to take on the Outlaws at 4 p.m. today (Tuesday), and then close their home schedule with two against the Bandits beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.
"It's definitely the most challenging week that we'll have," LeProwse said. "You just never know, you can't take anybody lightly. And we approach every game like it's the championship game of the state tournament."
The Keith Sell's championship game was on Monday, July 4, leaving the Miners with just one day off and one practice before heading to Whitefish on Thursday for a Friday-morning start to the Sapa-Johnsrud.
There will be no time to exhale this week, either.
The Miners usually treat Monday as a rest day following weekend competition, but with Tuesday's vital doubleheader against the Outlaws looming, LeProwse couldn't spare the chance to sharpen some skills in a controlled environment.
"Game reps and practice reps are two completely different things," LeProwse said.
LeProwse said the quick turnaround likely led to Butte's uncharacteristic fielding miscues over the weekend, including five errors on Sunday, which tied a season-high set in the fourth game of the season, on May 8.
"We haven't taken much ground balls ... and we booted some ground balls this weekend," LeProwse said.
The lack of practice reps may have also impacted the ability of some hitters to take an outside pitch to the opposite field.
"Pitchers are kind of getting us on the outer half of the plate," LeProwse said. "It's something we haven't been having trouble with — we've been hitting the ball opposite field really well — but here in the last week we've kind of went away from it and (we're) trying to wrap around pitches. So we need to get back to where we were at before."
There was little the Miners could do to create more practice opportunities, but they planned for the schedule crunch in other ways. Butte strategically eased off the gas pedal over the weekend in Whitefish. LeProwse said pitching duties were basically scripted and every Miner understood his role.
"Our guys are so awesome, they buy in to anything that we tell them that we're going to do," LeProwse said. "They give us their best effort for the amount of time that they're playing. They know what we're doing, and they know that these games this week are way more important than tournament games."
Rye Doherty was pulled after just 59 pitches in Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Webber Wildcats (Calgary, Alberta). The Miners trailed just 3-2 after three innings but rather than burn four days of Doherty's availability in pursuit of a non-conference win, LeProwse opted to keep him below the 60-pitch threshold, making Doherty eligible, and the presumptive game-one starter, on Tuesday.
"Rye is one of our best guys, without a doubt," LeProwse said. "Before Rye even went out to the bullpen to warm up I told him, 'You got 60 pitches, bud.'"
Starting pitcher Ethan Cunningham threw just 78 pitches and could have finished the game when Tyler Duffy took the mound in relief Friday night against the Spokane Dodgers. Neither team scored the rest of the way and Butte lost 2-1. Since he threw fewer than 80 pitches, Cunningham is available to throw on Tuesday if called upon, and will be well-rested should be not pitch until Friday.
Cunningham pitched in place of Kenley Leary, who was scheduled to start against the Dodgers but felt shoulder soreness while getting loose before the game. LeProwse said Leary likely could have pitched if necessary but they chose to let him save his arm as much as possible while still playing centerfield.
"The conference games are more important than those tournament games, so I wanted to make sure that he got the rest that he needed," LeProwse said.
In just his third start and fourth pitching outing of the season, Aidan Lee gave up just one earned run over 6.1 innings in a 5-4 win against the Spokane Expos. Lee allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four in 105 pitches, that max allowed in Legion. Lee will be available to pitch next on Friday, when the Miners take on the Belgrade Bandits (8-2 in South A).
If Butte wins game one on Tuesday it will virtually eliminate GVO from conference championship contention and the Miners could further rest Cunningham, Leary and other pitchers who could give them the best chance to win against Belgrade on Friday.
"I don't know what I'll do until the situation arises. We're going to throw Rye Doherty to start game one, and he's done a great job for us all year," LeProwse said. "Game two is just going to come down to what we need to do."
'Stuff happens'
Considering the amount of games played and miles traveled over the past two weeks, the Miners are entering the final week of the regular season relatively healthy.
Leary's shoulder caused him to miss one game but the worst should be behind him now.
Cayde Stajcar was hit by a pitch on the wrist.
"He was a little bit sore but he's good to go," LeProwse said.
Lee also hurt his right, non-throwing shoulder while sliding on the base paths. LeProwse said the injury could affect Lee's swing if it lingers but he doesn't think it is serious.
The scariest injury was the one that didn't happen in the first game on Friday, when Doherty played an inning of third base without one of his contact lenses, and thus, without one of his five senses.
"He went out in the first inning, and luckily no balls were hit to him," LeProwse said. "He said, 'I really can't see,' so then I had to make the switch and put Anthony Knott at third base."
A second set of contacts were retrieved from the team's motel by a teammate's parents and Doherty was able to play in the second game on Friday, an 8-6 win over the Spokane Cannons.
"When you play that many games in that short period of time, I mean, that stuff happens," LeProwse said, laughing. "It was kind of a cluster at the beginning of that first game."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.