BILLINGS — Billings Scarlets pitchers limited Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 320 to seven hits over two games in 10-4 and 10-1 victories over the Stars on Saturday in American Legion baseball.

With the wins, the Scarlets are now 10-2 and extended their winning streak to five games.

In the 10-4 triumph, Hunter Doyle pitched the first three innings for the Scarlets and allowed one hit and three runs (one earned), while walking three and fanning seven. Zach Stewart finished with four innings of three-hit ball, while allowing one run (unearned) and walking one and striking out four.

Nolan Berkram and Kyler Northrop doubled for Billings and Stewart drove in three runs. Jaxson Brandt, Northrop and Doyle all scored two runs.

Nathan Swandal was the Scarlets' starter in the 10-1 win and threw six innings. He scattered three hits, one run (unearned) and one walk while fanning eight. Colter Wilson tossed the final frame, walking one and recording three strikeouts.

Northrop drove in two runs for Billings and scored three times. Leadoff batter Nate McDonald was 2 for 4 with three runs and Kade Vatnsdal was 1 for 2 with a pair of runs and an RBI. Rocco Gioioso and McDonald doubled and Vatnsdal added a triple.

The Scarlets are set to host the Stars Sunday at noon.