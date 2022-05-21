HELENA — Three of the four pitchers who lead the Helena Senators in innings pitched through 21 games did not play at the varsity level last season. Still, of those three – Will Lyng, Aaron Fuzesy and Dylan Willcut – none have an ERA higher than 1.67.
In Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader against Missoula, it was Lyng’s and Hunter Bratcher’s job to continue carrying the torch for what has been a highly successful Senators pitching staff.
Both did just that, combining to toss 10 innings of one-run baseball as Helena swept the Mavericks with victories of 8-1 and 10-3.
“I thought we did all four aspects pretty well in both ends of the doubleheader,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “When we do those four things – pitching, defense, hitting, running the bases – we usually have pretty good results. I thought we capitalized running the bases, I thought we took good at-bats. We may not have been explosive offensively, but good at-bats just kinda kept wearing on the other team.”
Lyng scattered just three hits across and two walks across five innings. He rebounded from a lead-off single in the first to keep Missoula scoreless. With runners on the corners and one out in the second, Lyng struck out Jarek Bodlovic before back-to-back walks pushed home Missoula’s first and only score.
From there, Lyng settled in and retired the final 10 batters he faced in order.
“Teams are having trouble hitting him, and when they do hit him, it’s just weak contact,” Bratcher said of Lyng. “He mixes up his pitches well and hits his spots.”
Fuzesy needed just 20 pitches to toss two zeros on the scoreboard and preserve Helena’s seven-run advantage.
In all five of his outings this season, Lyng has given no more than four hits and one earned run. In 27 innings pitched, the right-hander’s season ERA is 0.52.
Similar statistics can be found up and down the Senators’ list of pitchers, including with Fuzesy who has an ERA well below two in 21 innings.
“We’ve seen them at the younger level, it’s just how they respond to the varsity level,” Burnett said of his younger pitchers. “They’ve hopped right in and been pretty fearless up there. We like what we’re seeing, for sure.”
Bratcher did his best to match Lyng in Game 2 of Saturday’s double-dip. The southpaw gave up just five hits and two walks in his five innings on the mound. He worked with a quick pace, needing just 55 pitches to navigate 20 batters.
Bratcher induced two double plays in his first two innings of work, erasing a first-inning error and second-inning lead-off single.
Roughly 66 percent of his pitches were strikes, and after allowing two hits in the fourth, he wiggled out of a jam with the help of a Missoula base running mistake and strikeout.
Leadership, according to Burnett, has been important in some of the success new faces on the varsity roster have experienced.
Manu Melo, Walker Bennett, Hunter Wallis and Fuzesy are all hitting right around .300 in their first real opportunity with the Senators, while about 75 percent of this year’s innings pitched have been filled by hurlers who contributed minimally or not at all last season.
“We have some really calm seniors who don’t get too high or too low when things don’t go their way,” Burnett said. “Just having the backing of Bratcher, Gavin [Thennis], [Tyler] Tenney and Trysten [Mooney] – they pull the guys aside and just let them know, if we have a rough inning, to go get the next inning and that they’ll be there behind them.”
Through the season’s first month, Helena pitchers have a combined 2.43 ERA. Senators hitters are slashing .309/.395/.396/.791.
That pitching, which has been helped out by solid defense, has helped the Senators build a 12-game winning streak. Since holding a 3-3 record following play on April 30, Helena has won 14 of 15 overall.
“It definitely builds some confidence with the win streak,” Bratcher said. “We don’t just wanna think that, since we’re winning, we’re unstoppable. We just wanna go out there and play relaxed. It definitely adds some confidence to the play.”
In just his second countable game back with Helena, Tyler Tenney reminded Senators fans what he’s capable of.
He tripled in the third to plate two runs and later scored on a wild pitch. Tenney led the fourth off with a double and extended Helena’s lead to 8-1 with another two-bagger in the fifth. He finished Game 1 of the doubleheader with three RBI.
Tenney added another RBI in Game 2 and gave up a run and struck a pair of batters pitching in relief.
Since returning from his collegiate season with Miles Community College (three games), Tenney is slashing .400/.462/.800/1.262.
“He’s a complete player,” Burnett said. “There’s not a thing that Tyler doesn't do well. It’s going to take him a little bit to get that timing down with the difference between college pitching and this pitching. He competes in every at-bat, even if he’s not on. You saw in game one what he can do when he is on.”
Leading 1-0 in the fifth inning of Game 2, the Senators scored two runs on sacrifice flies ahead of Tycen Mooney who ripped a two-run single into center field to cap the four-run frame.
Seven two-out reaches in the sixth, including singles from Trysten Mooney, Mike Hurlbert and Fuzesy, plated five runs for the Senators. Fuzesy’s RBI single up 9-1 nearly ended the game in run-rule fashion, but Thennis was thrown out at the plate to deny Helena a 10-run lead.
Ethan Parker enjoyed a three-hit Game 2 for Missoula. He doubled in the seventh inning to draw the Mavericks within seven runs.
Adam Jones tossed five innings of five-run (zero earned) baseball in the loss. He struck out three and walked two. Of Helena’s 10 runs in Game 2, only one was earned as Missoula was stuck with five errors.
Now 17-4 on the season, the Senators will host Missoula once again on Wednesday. First pitch from Kindrick Legion Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.
