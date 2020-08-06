LEWISTOWN — The Belgrade Bandits, Billings Blue Jays, Glacier Twins and Lewistown Redbirds all posted wins in the opening round of the State A American Legion baseball tournament at Ryan Sparks Field on Thursday.
Belgrade 10, Bitterroot 0
Cooper VanLuchene pitched the complete five innings, limiting the Bucs to two hits, as he Bandits won by the mercy rule.
Belgrade scored three runs in the bottom of the first and ended the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Belgrade also scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Seth Green batted 2 for 2 with five RBIs and a run for the Bandits. Cole Thomas was 2 for 3, including two doubles, with three runs and an RBI. Coby Richards doubled, drove in a run and scored for Belgrade.
VanLuchene struck out seven and walked three.
Andrew Scully and Johnny Lineback had the Bucs' two hits.
Belgrade will play the Billings Blue Jays at 4 p.m. Friday in a winner's bracket game. Bitterroot falls into a loser-out game vs. Havre at 10 a.m. Friday.
Billings 9, Havre 2
The Blue Jays' Gunner Thompson pitched the full seven innings, giving up seven hits and two runs (one earned), while walking three and striking out three.
The Blue Jays' Jessen West was 1 for 3 for Billings and drove in two runs while also crossing the plate twice.
Billings leadoff batter Austin Schaaf was 1 for 2 with two runs.
Billings jumped out to a 5-0 lead after an inning of play. The Blue Jays had four hits, but took advantage of 12 walks and three Havre errors.
Carson Lunak was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Havre. Quinn Reno and Trenton Maloughney doubled for the Northstars.
Billings advances to play Belgrade at 4 p.m. Friday in a winner's bracket contest. Havre will be matched with the Bitteroot Bucs in a loser-out affair at 10 a.m. Friday.
"Gunner had a huge day on the mound. He had great command of all of his pitches," Blue Jays coach Calvin Bjorgum told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "The team was ready to go from the start. We came out early and put runs up and Gunner was able to settle in after that. It always feels good to get that first win at state. Now we have a tough test in facing a very good Belgrade team."
Glacier 10, Gallatin Valley 9
Pinch hitter Michael Glass walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, advanced to second when Jack Price was hit by a pitch, stole third and would score on an error by the second baseman for a walk-off victory.
Gallatin Valley had pushed five runs across in the top half of the seventh to tie the score at 9-9. Brody Ayers and Austin Devers both had two-run singles for GVO to highlight the five-run inning.
Glacier jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two complete innings by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the second. Overall, Gallatin Valley made seven errors and four of those in the second propelled Glacier.
Both teams had 10 hits and all 20 hits were singles.
Austyn Andrachick finished 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Twins, and teammate Payton Davisson had two RBIs. Mason Peters scored twice and had two singles for the winners.
The Outlaws were led by Devers, who had two base hits and four RBIs. Brandon Beedie finished 3 for 4 for GVO with a run and an RBI.
Glacier will play the Lewistown Redbirds at 7 p.m. Friday.
Gallatin Valley falls into a loser-out contest against Miles City at 1 p.m. Friday.
Lewistown 4, Miles City 2
Kyle Lee pitched the compete game, Lewistown did not commit an error and the offense tallied nine hits in the Redbirds' victory over Miles City in the final game of the day.
Lee limited the Mavericks to five hits and two runs, both earned. He walked three and struck out three.
"Kyle was really good tonight. Nothing seemed to rattle him. He bulldogged it all night and worked out of jams when needed," Lewistown coach Scott Sparks told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Our defense was great and he let them make plays all night. The bottom of our order stepped up and came up big for us."
Taylor Smith was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI and Kendall Barta was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI for the winners. Luke Clinton hit a double for Lewistown.
Cam Muri hit a solo homer for the Mavericks.
Miles City starting pitcher Jess Bellows worked five innings and Lewistown managed eight hits against him. Lewistown scored four runs while Bellows was on the mound, all earned.
Bellows struck out four and walked five.
Offensively, Bellows had two of the Mavericks' five hits. He also had an RBI. Jayden Venable tripled for Miles City.
Lewistown will next meet Glacier in the final game on Friday's schedule with first pitch at 7 p.m.
"Glacier is a heck of a team. They are athletic and can swing it," said Sparks. "We just need to play our game and see what happens."
Miles City will play Gallatin Valley in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Friday.
