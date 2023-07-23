THREE FORKS — The Belgrade Bandits’ backs were against the wall at one point on Sunday, with their spot in the Class A state tournament on the line.

By the end of the day, not only was Belgrade’s spot secured, but it became the Southern A District tournament champions.

The Bandits found themselves down by one run entering the bottom of the seventh inning against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws in a win or go home game to start the day. Belgrade tied it up that inning, and ultimately won the game on walk-off hit from Cameron Ueland in the ninth inning.

“We came together as a team. We had to trust ourselves, we’ve been working on it all year. We did (trust ourselves) and it worked,” Belgrade’s Wyatt Russell said.

With its ticket to the state tournament punched, Belgrade had a chance at revenge against the Butte Miners in the title game. Butte defeated the Bandits on Saturday, a win that earned the Miners a spot at state.

It was a different outcome on Sunday, as Belgrade won its second game of the day, beating Butte 5-4.

Russell was on the mound for the Bandits and got the job done, throwing a complete game. He allowed eight hits and four runs while striking out four batters.

With the Bandits’ pitching depth depleted, Russell came up big by tossing seven innings and earning the win for his team.

“It feels awesome. We’ve been working all year for it, so we’re glad to get some hardware,” Wyatt Russell said.

Belgrade fell behind early, but used three runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth to build its lead.

Josh Arrants and Collin Delph each batted in two runs for the Bandits.

Kenley Leary pitched 6.2 innings for the Miners, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out six batters.

In the top of the seventh inning, Belgrade loaded the bases with no outs and a one-run lead. Leary struck out the last two batters he faced and Derek Dunmire ended the inning with a strikeout to get the Miners out of the jam.

Butte had one last chance as it trailed by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Other than a single by Kevin Donaldson, the Miners’ offense couldn’t put together a rally and had to settle for second place.

It didn’t go the Miners way on Sunday, but there is still a sense of confidence going into the state tournament, in part due to their pitching staff.

“I think we played pretty well overall. At the state tournament, you have to play the extra game before the championship, so everyone has to burn a pitcher at some point and I think we have as good pitching depth as anybody,” Miners’ head coach Jim Leprowse said.

Both the Bandits and the Miners will travel to Laurel for the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

Coming off of a big weekend, Belgrade has one goal on its mind entering state.

“We want the gold, man. We want the hardware,” Russell said.

Belgrade, the top seed from the South, will take on the Mission Valley Mariners at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The Miners will open up the tournament, taking on the Glacier Twins at 10 a.m.