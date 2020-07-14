Butte and Belgrade brought their offenses to 3 Legends Park on Tuesday.
The Belgrade Bandits defeated the Butte Miners 13-8 in the opening game of a Southern A doubleheader between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the conference, which saw the Miners drop to 18-5 in conference play.
Butte’s Ryan Wahl and Belgrade’s Cooper VanLuchene both came out with a purpose, with Wahl earning two strikeouts to quickly get the Miners up to bat, while VanLuchene responded with three impressive strikeouts for a scoreless first inning.
While the second inning featured only one strikeout and the game’s first hit through Bandit LF Coby Richards, neither side were able to get on the board. The strikeout came through VanLuchene, who was able to end the second inning and not allow Miner 2B Eric Hart to reach home from third.
Belgrade began to generate batting heat in the third, as first baseman Wyatt Lambeth opened with a single and then lead-off hitter Lane Neill followed to set up 3B Cole Thomas, who ripped a double to score Lambeth.
However, Wahl did well to respond with solid pitching to force a tag-out at home and then a flyout to get the Miners up to bat down just one run.
Butte tied the game up with a Wahl double scoring CF Rylan Richards, and then an Aidan Lee flyout saw Wahl score on a tag-up. Following his pitcher’s lead, Hart smoked a double to score Wahl to make it a 3-1 game, before a wild pitch by VanLuchene saw Hart get home and Butte head to the fourth up 4-1.
Bandits RF Seth Green wasted little time with his reply, hitting a triple that was followed up by 2B Keaton Carter for the first run of the fourth inning. When the rotation came back to the top, Neill capitalized with another triple, scoring three Belgrade runners and restoring the Bandits’ lead.
A flyout from Thomas scored Neill, before Wahl earned a strikeout to get Butte up to bat down 6-4.
Things began to go downhill for the Miners, as Richards was ejected for a comment to the head umpire after a strikeout. Wahl got on base in the fourth with a well-struck triple, but Butte was unable to get him home.
After a double from Richards and an ensuing error, Butte head coach Jeff LeProwse elected to take Wahl off the mound for Reece Cox, but the move didn’t stop the Bandits from continuing their offensive showing, scoring two more runs through another error and an Aidan Kulbeck RBI flyout.
The Miners refused to go quietly, however, picking up a run in the fifth through 3B Kian O’Neill’s double that sent LF Kenley Leary home. However, making a run back was quickly erased after a wild pitch saw Thomas reach home for the first run of the sixth inning.
Back-to-back doubles from Green and Carter were then followed by a triple by Isaiah Brandhorst, who got the Bandits up 13-5 halfway through the sixth inning.
An error saw Butte pull another back before the Miners were able to limit Belgrade to zero runs at the top of the seventh. One last effort from Butte, which included a two-run home run from Zach Tierney saw the Miners get a bit closer, but the Bandits quelled a comeback for the 13-8 win.E
