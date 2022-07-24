BUTTE — The Belgrade Bandits exacted revenge on the Gallatin Valley Outlaws in dramatic fashion.
The Bandits scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off with a 12-11 win, a spot in the Southern A District title game and a berth at the State A tournament.
Sunday afternoon's title game between Belgrade and the top-seeded Butte Miners will determine seeding at the state tournament, but both teams are in.
The Miners are 2-0 this weekend and need to win just one game against Belgrade to take the district crown, while the Bandits would have to win twice. If Belgrade wins this afternoon's game, the second game would likely be played Monday to avoid three games in one day for the Bandits.
Diego Casas singled to left to score Collin Delph for the game-winning run. The Bandits didn't make an out in the inning.
Wyatt Russell hit a three-run double to left that scored Lane Neill, Kash Fike and Aidan Kulbeck.
Gavin Waters reached on a bunt single and an errant throw to first scored Russell to tie the game.
The Outlaws allowed two walks, hit two batters and committed two errors in the bottom of the seventh.
Gallatin Valley's Cyrus Richardson hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to give the Outlaws a five-run cushion.
The Outlaws took a 7-2 lead with a five-run fourth inning. They scored on walk, error and hit-by-pitch, prompting a pitching change. Keenan Kraft took the mound in place of Russell with the bases loaded. Garrett Penny hit an RBI single to drive in Brody Ayers and Lane Chase was hit to force across the fifth run of the inning.
The Bandits responded with a three-hit, two-run bottom of the fourth. Russell hit an RBI single and Lane Neill hit an RBI double.
