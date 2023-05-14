BILLINGS — Three Billings Scarlets pitchers held Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 320 to three hits in a 12-2 American Legion baseball victory on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

The win, aided by a six-run outburst by Billings in the fifth inning, extended the Scarlets (11-2) winning streak to six games.

Drew McDowell, Nolan Berkram, and Kolten Wynia combined to strike out 10 Stars and only walked two batters, while hitting one as the Scarlets continued their marvelous pitching weekend. On Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of the Stars, Scarlets hurlers limited Post 320 to seven hits.

Hunter Doyle hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Scarlets, who totaled nine hits.

Rocco Gioioso batted 2 for 3, including a triple, drove in two, and scored once for Billings. Jaxson Brandt was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs, two stolen bases and one RBI. Colter Wilson doubled, scored once and plated two. Leadoff batter Nate McDonald had a two-base hit, scored two runs and drove in one. Overall, seven Scarlets reached base on walks and three were hit by a pitch.

Billings didn't commit a single error, while the Stars had four miscues.

The Scarlets are next at Gillette (Wyoming) for a doubleheader with the Riders beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

