BILLINGS — Bozeman erupted for nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to rally past the Billings Royals 15-6 in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader late Wednesday at Pirtz Field.
Billings had just scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-4 lead.
Bozeman downed the Royals 6-4 in the first game of the twin bill earlier Wednesday. The start of the first game was delayed 45 minutes by rain.
Preston Fliehman batted 2 for 5 with four RBIs for the Bucks. Teammate Sage McMinn batted 4 for 5, including a two-base hit, with two runs and an RBI.
Michael Ohlin drove in two runs for the Royals.
