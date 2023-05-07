BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets pushed across six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday to down the Missoula Mavericks 8-1 and conclude a 3-0 weekend in American Legion baseball play at Pirtz Field.

Nolan Berkram batted 2 for 3 for Billings with a pair of runs. Fellow Scarlet Colter Wilson was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and teammate Rocco Gioioso was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Hunter Doyle batted 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Both teams had five hits and neither committed an error. The game ended early due to a rain shower.

Billings pitcher Zach Stewart pitched the full five innings, allowing five hits and one run (earned). He walked one and whiffed five.

The Scarlets host Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 320 Saturday at Dehler Park for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.