BILLINGS — Both the Billings American Legion Baseball and Laurel Dodgers programs received approval on Friday to start holding practices.
The Laurel Dodgers Class A American Legion baseball program will begin tryouts at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Thomson Park in Laurel. The BALB teams have already held tryouts and will resume practice next week.
The five Billings teams will most likely start practicing again on Monday, but that will be up to the coaches, said BALB chairman Jeff Ballard.
Spring sports locally and in the state have essentially been on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced last week that Montana would begin the first phase of a staggered reopening following a stay-at-home order put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The governor's plan includes phase 1 guidelines for organized youth activities, saying groups of 10 must follow appropriate physical distancing. The phased approach guidelines note that local jurisdictions can enact more restrictive guidelines.
Then, last Saturday, the Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball governing body gave the OK for teams to start allowing practice April 27 once they had the permission from their local jurisdictions.
Many of the approximately 64 teams that play either Class AA, A or B Legion baseball in Montana play on county or city fields, and in an interview with 406mtsports.com last Saturday, Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball general chairman Ron Edwards of Bozeman stressed teams must abide by local rules and the governor’s reopening guidelines.
Laurel coach Doug Studiner said the Dodgers learned Friday morning when they “received final approval from our mayor” that they could begin practicing.
“We’ll follow all the guidelines and do our best to keep everyone safe,” Studiner said.
On Friday afternoon, the Billings teams received approval from Yellowstone County's public health department and Billings Parks and Recreation, Ballard said.
"We submitted protocols to the Yellowstone County health commissioner for approval and that was part of what we had to do to practice," Ballard said. "We have protocols with regards to safety and guidelines we will follow. That is the condition to be able to practice and we will be following the protocols we sent in."
Ballard added that the BALB teams will have a hand sanitizer station all players will use and shared equipment will be sanitized. Also, dugouts will not be used during practice so the players have the ability to maintain social distancing guidelines, and any player or coach that has any type of illness symptoms will be asked to stay home or leave practice. Ballard added the Billings teams will be allowed to have full workouts as long as six feet of space can be maintained between players. The teams can also practice in groups of 10 or less if more closeness in grouping is required.
"It's nice we'll be able to finally get outside and get going," said Ballard. "The kids are dying to go and it's healthy to get outside and use some of that energy that is all pent-up for the last six weeks."
Studiner said players are eager. Tryouts for the Dodgers were originally scheduled for March 23 and opening day was slated for Saturday at home against Sheridan, Wyoming.
“My phone has been buzzing ever since I reached out to my returning players and prospects,” he said. “They are all excited. So far, the response is extremely positive and we are looking forward to starting.”
No games are scheduled at this point.
Edwards told 406mtsports.com last Saturday that for games to be played, the governor must implement phase 2 of the reopening. That date is to be determined and likely depends on control of the curve of the spread of COVID-19.
Montana had been under a stay-at-home order since March 28 before beginning the reopening process with church services on Sunday, which were to follow set social distancing practices. The staggered reopening process was begun because of Montanans’ success in flattening the curve.
When phase 2 begins, the cap on the number of people at gatherings rises to 50, which would be enough for games, in all likelihood without fans. In a game, Edwards said, with players, coaches and support staff, there are an estimated 40 people.
The earliest possible date for games would be May 22, “or when the governor opens up to phase 2. If the governor doesn’t open up phase 2, we are not playing games,” Edwards said.
Studiner said to be allowed on the field is encouraging.
“The most important point is we get out and begin and start practicing,” he said. “The rest will come as we get along. We need to be flexible. This is the beginning and good news to everybody.
"I'm extremely excited. It has not been a normal spring for any of us, but I'm excited to get out there."
For information on the Dodgers tryouts, call Studiner at 281-0402.
Other teams have been allowed to start practicing as well, such as the Missoula Mavericks, who will conduct tryouts Monday through Friday, and Helena, which had tryouts scheduled for Thursday that were rained out. The Senators were scheduled for tryouts Friday and Saturday.
Tryouts for the five teams sponsored by BALB were held this fall, a switch from the traditional March dates. Some players had already participated in indoor workouts at Triple Play Academy in Billings before BALB suspended activities in mid-March because of the virus.
Billings teams were to have already played games that were canceled.
Ballard said the BALB teams will “pick up where we left off. We were already practicing.”
BALB sponsors the Class AA Royals and Scarlets, and Class A Blue Jays and Cardinals, and Class B Post 4 team.
Scarlets, Royals venue change
One change for the Royals and Scarlets is they’ll play a majority of their home contests at Pirtz Field this season. With the precautions taken during the pandemic, the program’s fundraising activities were affected. The annual Hall of Fame Banquet, a major fundraiser for BALB, was postponed until next April.
The Billings program is hopeful to host the annual Goldsmith Gallery tourney at the end of June, Ballard said, and Dehler Park might be used for part of that tournament. Although the Royals and Scarlets have secured rights to play at Dehler, the program must pay rent to the Billings Mustangs, who manage baseball operations at the park, Ballard said.
There is not a fee from the city to use Pirtz, where the Legion teams are the primary user. Pirtz does have a new synthetic turf infield, which was unveiled at a grand opening hosted by BALB last August, and new bleachers. Ballard said plans call for the Scarlets and Royals to be back at Dehler in future years.
“Pirtz allows us to do everything we can at this point for this kind of schedule,” Ballard said.
Edwards explained that if games begin, the goal is for a conference season in Classes AA and A, and teams could also schedule nonconference competition. All games would only be against in-state teams.
The Class AA and Class A state tourneys would be contested under a bracket system similar to one used for the Montana High School Association football playoffs, where lower-seeded teams travel to higher-seeded teams. Postseason play could potentially stretch into August as the Legion regionals and World Series have already been canceled.
“The schedule will be determined when we get a clear path,” Ballard said.
The plan is to honor this year’s BALB Hall of Fame class on April 10, 2021, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Six former Billings Legion players are to be inducted. Those selected for induction are Aaron Leavitt, the late Bill McIntosh and Randy Walter, all of whom played for the Royals; and former Scarlets Brandon Page, Jeff Uhren, and Tim Benjamin. Scheels is to receive the Dave McNally Friend of American Legion Baseball award.
