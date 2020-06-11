BILLINGS — The Billings American Legion Baseball program has released the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament schedule for this season.
The annual tourney will be played June 25-28 at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field.
Pool A will consist of the Billings Royals, Lightning Baseball (Colorado), N.W.P. Red (Idaho), and Williston (North Dakota).
Pool B will consist of the Billings Scarlets, N.W.P. Black (Idaho), Dickinson (North Dakota), and Beaverton (Oregon).
Pool C will consist of the Great Falls Chargers, Sheridan (Wyoming), Idaho Falls (Idaho) and Rocky Mountain (Colorado).
The Idaho Falls team in the Goldsmith tourney is a Legion club, but isn't the Post 56 Bandits that won the American Legion World Series last year said Royals coach David Swecker.
Swecker did say the World Series champion Bandits will be in Billings on July 24-25 to play the Royals and Scarlets.
The Royals and Scarlets were scheduled to play each other at 7 p.m. at Dehler Park on June 26, but Swecker said the contest will be rescheduled.
Following is the tourney schedule:
Thursday, June 25 — Dehler Park: 12:30 p.m., Great Falls vs. Sheridan; 3 p.m. Idaho Falls vs. Rocky Mountain; 5:30 p.m., Royals vs. Williston, 8 p.m., Royals vs. Lightning; Pirtz Field: 5:30 p.m., Scarlets vs. Dickinson; 8 p.m., Scarlets vs. Beaverton.
Friday, June 26 — Dehler Park: 11 a.m., Sheridan vs. Rocky Mountain; 2 p.m., Dickinson vs. Beaverton; 5 p.m., Dickinson vs. N.W.P Black; 8 p.m., Scarlets vs. N.W.P. Black; Pirtz Field: 11 a.m., Great Falls vs. Idaho Falls; 2 p.m., Williston vs. Lighting; 5 p.m., N.W.P. Red vs. Lightning; 8 p.m., Royals vs. N.W.P. Red.
Saturday, June 27 — Dehler Park: 10 a.m., Williston vs. N.W.P. Red; 12:30 p.m., Beaverton vs. N.W.P. Black; 5:30 p.m., Pool B Seed 1 vs. Wild Card (best No. 2 seed from the 3 pools), semifinal; 8 p.m., Pool A Seed 1. vs. Pool C seed 1, semifinal; Pirtz Field: 10 a.m., Great Falls vs. Rocky Mountain; 12:30 p.m., Sheridan vs. Idaho Falls; 3 p.m., No. 2 seed vs. No. 2 seed; 5 p.m., No. 3 Pool A vs. No. 3 Pool B; 8 p.m., No. 4 Pool A vs. No. 4 Pool B.
Sunday, June 28 — Dehler Park: 10 a.m., Loser (1) vs. No. 2 seed; 12:30 p.m., Loser (2) vs. No. 2 seed; 3 p.m., Championship; Pirtz Field: 10 a.m., No. 3 Pool A vs. No. 3 Pool C; 12:30 p.m., No. 3 Pool C vs. No. 3 Pool B; 3 p.m., No. 4 Pool A vs. No. 4 Pool C; 5:30 p.m., No. 4 Pool C vs. No. 4 Pool B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.