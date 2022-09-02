BILLINGS — The Billings American Legion Baseball program has announced tryout dates for the 2023 season.

Tryouts for the Blue side (Class AA Royals, Class A Blue Jays and Class B Post 4 Blue) begin Sept. 26 and tryouts for the Red side (Class AA Scarlets, Class A Cardinals and Class B Post 4 Red) begin on Sept. 27. Tryouts will go through Oct. 9. 

All players must have an updated physical. Tryouts will be held at Pirtz Field and/or Triple Play Academy depending on the weather.

For a complete list of tryout dates and information on the process, visit billingsalbaseball.org .

