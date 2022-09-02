BILLINGS — The Billings American Legion Baseball program has announced tryout dates for the 2023 season.
Tryouts for the Blue side (Class AA Royals, Class A Blue Jays and Class B Post 4 Blue) begin Sept. 26 and tryouts for the Red side (Class AA Scarlets, Class A Cardinals and Class B Post 4 Red) begin on Sept. 27. Tryouts will go through Oct. 9.
All players must have an updated physical. Tryouts will be held at Pirtz Field and/or Triple Play Academy depending on the weather.
For a complete list of tryout dates and information on the process, visit billingsalbaseball.org .
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.