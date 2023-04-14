BILLINGS — Six former Billings American Legion Baseball standouts will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame Saturday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Billings.

Individuals elected into the BALB hall for the Class of 2023 are Pat Hennessy (Royals), Gabe Lapito (Scarlets), Brock LaMeres (Scarlets), Mitch Schmidt (Scarlets), Mike Studiner (Royals), and Troy Trollope (Royals).

The Dave McNally Friend of American Legion baseball award will be presented to Jon Dehler.

The guest speaker for the Billings American Legion Hall of Fame Induction & Fundraising Event is Bill “Spaceman” Lee, a former Major League Baseball player.