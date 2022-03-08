BILLINGS — The Billings American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame banquet is planned for April 9 at the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel Billings.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner, along with a silent and live auction.
This year's class of inductees were originally supposed to have been inducted in 2020, but the induction and fundraising event was canceled that year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year as the pandemic continued, the banquet was postponed until 2022.
The former players who will receive the Ed Bayne Award are Aaron Leavitt, Randy Walter and the late Bill McIntosh of the Billings Royals; and Brandon Page, Jeff Uhren and Tim Benjamin of the Billings Scarlets.
The Dave McNally Friend of American Legion Baseball award will go to Scheels.
The guest speaker is former Major League Baseball pitcher, motivational speaker and author Dave Dravecky.
Tickets are $75 and tables for eight are available for $550.
To purchase tickets, visit billingsalbaseball.org . For information, contact Sarah at 406-598-4140.
