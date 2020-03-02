BILLINGS — Six former players will be inducted into the Billings American Legion Hall of Fame on April 25.
The former players are Aaron Leavitt, Bill McIntosh and Randy Walter of the Billings Royals and Brandon Page, Jeff Uhren and Tim Benjamin of the Billings Scarlets.
The Dave McNally Friend of American Legion Baseball award will go to Scheels.
The BALB Hall of Fame Induction and Fundraising Event will be at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on April 25. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m.
Dinner and a silent and live auction are planned.
The guest speaker is former major league baseball pitcher Dave Dravecky.
Tickets are $50 and are available at billingsalbaseball.org.
For information, contact Dyann at 406-860-3713.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.