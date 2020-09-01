BILLINGS — Billings American Legion Baseball tryouts will begin on Sept. 21 at Pirtz Field.
Trouts are for all five BALB teams — the Royals, Scarlets, Blue Jays, Cardinals and Post 4 B team.
Registration will begin on Wednesday.
The schedule for Week 1 of tryouts is as follows: Sept. 21, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 22, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 23, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 24, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 26, Royals 9 a.m-noon, Scarlets 3 p.m.-6 p.m.; Sept. 27, Royals 9 a.m.-1 p.m, Scarlets 1-4 p.m.
The schedule for Week 2 of tryouts is as follows: Sept. 28, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 29, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 30, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 3, Royals 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Scarlets 6 p.m.-9 p.m.; Oct. 4, Royals 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Scarlets 10 p.m.-5 p.m.
All players trying out must have an updated physical.
For information, visit billingsalbaseball.org .
