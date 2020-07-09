BILLINGS — Lance Schaaf's double with one out in the bottom of the seventh was the only hit for Billings, but it carried the Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Laurel Dodgers Thursday night in the second game of an American Legion doubleheader at Pirtz Field.
In the opener, Reagan Walker and Hunter Eliason limited Laurel to three hits, leading the Blue Jays to a 6-1 win over the Dodgers.
Laurel's Richie Cortese threw five no-hit innings — though he walked nine and the Blue Jays got him for one run — in the second game before Issac Nieto added a hitless sixth. Laurel went to the seventh leading 2-1, but the Blue Jays' first two batters in the bottom half of the inning, Carter Venable and Jessen West, reached on an error and a hit batsmen. The runners advanced to second and third before Schaaf laced the Blue Jays' first and only hit to score Venable and West for the win and the sweep.
Billings starter Davis Mosier went six innings and allowed the Laurel runs, both unearned. Schaaf threw a scoreless seventh inning, and, as as it turned out, became the winning pitcher thanks to his walkoff double.
In the opener, Walker struck out six and walked one in six innings. He also allowed two hits and worked around six bases on balls. Eliason threw the final inning for the Blue Jays.
West, Schaaf, Austin Schaaf, Mosier, Kayden Keith and Kruz Silvera all drove in a run for the Blue Jays' balanced offense, which broke open the game with a five-run sixth inning.
Ricky Temporal went 3 for 3 for the Dodgers in the second game.
