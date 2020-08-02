BILLINGS — For the Billings Blue Jays, their run to the Eastern A District American Legion baseball championship will long be remembered by the players and coaching staff.
And for the Miles City Mavericks, the coaching staff was proud the team played its way into the championship game after a disappointing loss the night before.
And now for both teams, it’s on to the State A tourney Aug. 6-9 in Lewistown, where both clubs feel they are contenders.
The Blue Jays finished their undefeated, four-game run at the district tourney with a 13-2 championship game victory over Miles City Sunday at Pirtz Field in a game that ended after 4.5 innings because of the mercy rule.
“All four of us coaches couldn’t be more proud of the guys. The way they played the whole year,” said Blue Jays coach Calvin Bjorgum after the game.
Davis Mosier pitched the complete five innings for the Blue Jays in the 90-degree heat. He limited Miles City to a pair of runs (one earned) and five hits. Mosier struck out three and didn’t issue a walk. The Billings defense was particularly good, only committing one error.
“It was a dream come true. The defense was working so hard,” said Mosier.
The same two teams met on Saturday and the Blue Jays scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Mavericks, 8-7. The victory pushed the Blue Jays into the title game. The Mavericks bounced back to beat the Billings Cardinals 5-4 earlier Sunday to advance to the championship.
“I feel we played pretty solid throughout,” said Miles City coach Conner Brown. “We had a couple hiccups last night, but rebounded today. We went from a high in the seventh to as low as it gets. The way we rebounded against a tough Cardinals team made us proud as a coaching staff.”
Miles City (30-15) jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Billings offense answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first. Billings tacked on four runs in the second and scored six runs in the fourth.
Billings (33-10) totaled 11 hits and also drew nine walks against three Mavericks pitchers.
Bryce LaForest drove in three and Lance Schaaf, Mosier, Kruz Slevira, and Sy Waldron all had two RBIs for the Blue Jays.
Austin Schaaf, Lance Schaaf, Mosier and LaForest each totaled two hits for Billings. Austin Schaaf, Mosier and LaForest had two-base hits.
“Everybody helped and produced,” Austin Schaaf said. “It wasn’t one kid, in the dugout and field, everyone helped. It’s a team sport.”
In the fourth inning the Blue Jays sent 10 batters to the plate, pounded out five hits and drew three walks en route to scoring six runs.
“Six runs in the fourth to put the runs rule up is amazing. That’s how you end the game,” said Mosier.
Austin Schaaf and Lance Schaaf are twin brothers. In the second inning, Austin Schaaf, playing left field, made a nice diving catch. In the third frame, Lance Schaaf, playing center, also made a diving snag for the out.
LaForest also made a crucial defensive play when he fielded a ground ball by Dalton Polesky in the bottom of the fourth and stepped on third base for the force out to end the inning, as Miles City stranded a pair of runners. The play thwarted a rally attempt by Miles City as the Mavericks had plated a runner earlier in the frame.
“Defense is most of the reason we won that game,” Bjorgum said. “Those diving plays, I’ve seen the twins make diving plays like that, but it is so amazing every time. The play Bryce (LaForest) made at third was a game-changer and took the momentum from them and gave it to us and we took advantage.”
The Blue Jays opened the tourney on Thursday with a 19-1 victory over Wolf Point in a game that ended after 4.5 innings due to the mercy rule. Billings then downed Froid 3-0 on Friday before rallying past Miles City on Saturday.
“On Day 1, I felt we got the bats hot,” said Lance Schaaf. “We knew we had the pitchers and the question was the bats and we got those hot on Day 1.”
For Miles City, leadoff batter Carson Hunter batted 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base. Jess Bellows drove in Hunter with a sacrifice fly in the first. Kayden Hager had the other RBI for Miles City.
Miles City made two errors defensively.
The Mavs’ goal is to win the state championship in Lewistown. Miles City is set to play Northern A champion Lewistown in the first round.
“Everyone is 0-0 and everybody can be beat on any given day,” Brown said. “We showed our resiliency and plan to keep showing it.”
For the Blue Jays, a Class A program with a goal of helping to prepare future Class AA Billings Royals, they’ll go into state much the same way they prepared for the Eastern A District tourney. The Blue Jays open with Havre, which placed second at the Northern A tourney.
“It’s the same mindset coming into this,” Bjorgum said. “We are a feeder team going into state. Teams might be overlooking us.
“I think we’ll be OK. I have total faith in these guys.”
Miles City 5, Cardinals 4
Bellows was 3 for 3, including two doubles, with two RBIs and a run as the Mavericks beat the Cardinals to advance to the title game.
Polesky pitched six innings, and gave up seven hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He struck out two and walked three.
Jack Cline had a 2-for-2 performance for the Mavericks and scored three times.
Jaden Sanchez singled and drove in two for the Cardinals (25-19). Kyler Northrop was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Kolten Wynia and Zach Stewart both doubled for Billings.
