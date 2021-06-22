BILLINGS — The Billings Blue Jays and Laurel Dodgers split a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.
Carter Venable went 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Billings to a 15-4 victory in the opening game.
Eli Nickisch and Sy Waldron each drove in two runs for the Blue Jays, while Nickisch and Davis Chakos each scored three times. Evan Caton had two RBIs for Laurel. Billings starter Nathan Kojetin struck out eight without allowing a walk to earn the win.
In the second game, Laurel scored five runs in the top of the third on the way to a 10-5 win. Richie Cortese spearheaded the rally in the third with a bases-loaded double that scored three runs.
Dodgers starter Jaxon Wittmayer allowed four hits and two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings to pick up the victory. Chakos had two hits and an RBI for Billings.
