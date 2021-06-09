LAUREL — The Billings Blue Jays and Laurel Dodgers each won games by identical scores Wednesday during a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader between the teams.
Cooper Thorson's two-run single in the top of the eighth was the winning hit for Billings in the first game, a 7-5 victory, driving in Kayden Keith and Silviano Bradley.
Bryce LaForest went 3 for 5 with a homer for the Blue Jays. Richie Cortese had two doubles and Jaxon Wittmayer had two RBIs for Laurel.
In the second game, the Dodgers scored five times in the fifth en route to a 7-5 win of their own. Isaac Nieto and Cortese came through with RBI singles, but Laurel also scored three times on errors in the frame.
Wittmayer scored three runs for the Dodgers, while Cortese had three RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.