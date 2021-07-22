GLASGOW — The defending State A champion Billings Blue Jays, Miles City and Laurel Dodgers all earned first-round wins at the Eastern A American Legion baseball district tourney here Thursday.
Blue Jays 8, Cardinals 4
In the first game of the day pitting the two teams from Billings, the Blue Jays scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to the victory over their crosstown rivals.
Sy Waldron and Ethan Chaney both had two hits, with each doubling, and an RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Chakos, Eli Nickisch and Waldron each scored two runs for the Blue Jays (43-16). Adam Johnson pitched the first four innings for the Blue Jays, allowing only one hit and an earned run.
The Cardinals (31-34) were led offensively by Keenan Mailloux, who batted 2 for 3 with a run. Kade Vatsndal and Cody Collis each had a double for the Cards.
Mavericks 7, Bulls 3
Leadoff batter Carson Hunter was 3 for 3 with three runs for Miles City (29-17). Aidan Cline doubled and was 2 for 3 with a run for the Mavs.
Miles City’s Carson Hunter pitched all seven innings, scattering nine hits and walking three while fanning three. He gave up two earned runs. Froid fell to 10-34.
Dodgers 10, Yellow Jackets 0
Reece Dolechek fired a five-inning no-hitter for the Dodgers (32-20).
Dolecheck struck out seven and walked two for Laurel, which won the regular-season Eastern A title.
Two Wolf Point (1-28) runners reached on walks.
Evan Caton was 2 for 2 for the Dodgers with two runs and two RBIs. Leadoff batter Jaxon Wittmayer finished 2 for 3, including a three-base hit, and scored three times.
Richie Cortese was 2 for 2 with two runs. Ricky Temporal doubled for Laurel.
