BILLINGS — Ryder Murdock drove in four runs with a 3-for-3 batting performance and Camden Wilson plated three as the Billings Blue Jays defeated the Laurel Dodgers 14-9 in an Eastern A American Legion baseball game at Pirtz Field Wednesday.

The Dodgers outhit the Blue Jays, 13-8, but stranded 11 on the bases, while Billings left seven on base.

Maverick Hoppman was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run for the Dodgers. Jace Buchanan and Reece Dolecheck each had two hits and two runs for the Dodgers, while Ryne Clausen and Louis Nagy both added two hits. Clausen hit a double and triple for the Dodgers (19-14).

In the second game of the twin bill, the Blue Jays led 3-0 after the first inning en route to a 5-2 triumph.

Leadoff batter Connor Smith was 2 for 4, including two doubles, with a run and an RBI for the Blue Jays. Anthony Williams had two RBIs for Billings.

Dolecheck and Hoppman were both 2 for 3 for Laurel and Hoppman also scored a run.

Austin Pellersels pitched the full seven innings for the Blue Jays, holding Laurel to seven hits and two runs (one earned). He fanned six and didn't issue a walk.