BILLINGS — Jaiden Turner threw a five-hit complete game and Elijah Larson drove in two runs to help the Billings Cardinals defeat the Laurel Dodgers 3-2 in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Thursday at Pirtz Field.
The Cardinals then used a four-run fifth inning to erase a one-run deficit and earn a sweep with a 6-3 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, Larson allowed an earned run and struck out five. Max Murphy had a double among his two hits for the Cardinals, who scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Jaden Sanchez.
Ricky Temporal went 2 for 3 for Laurel.
Kolten Wynia needed just 84 pitches to navigate the seven innings in the second game, giving up six hits and walking three while striking out four for Billings.
Jaden Sanchez had two hits and three RBIs and Kyler Northrop drove in two runs for the Cardinals.
Keagan Thompson went 3 for 3 and doubled twice for the Dodgers, who got RBIs from Temporal and Kade McIlvain.
