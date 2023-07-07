LAUREL — The Billings Cardinals jaunted over to Laurel and defeated its Dodgers twice in American Legion baseball play Friday, winning 5-1 and 10-4.

In Game 1, Jaxon Meyer went the distance for Billings, allowing just one earned run off of eight hits while striking out two. He was efficient in his work, too, completing the game in 91 pitches.

The Cardinals' scoring began early as they jumped out to a three-run advantage after two innings and kept ahold of the lead from there. Brady Randall, Chase Wise, Jakob Wilcox and TayShawn Johnson all had multiple hits for Billings, which recorded 13 hits in all for the game.

Laurel was limited to just a single run in the fourth inning, garnered via a Tanner Knaub RBI sacrifice. Jace Buchanan, Ryne Clausen and Landen Bauer all had two hits, while Reece Dolechek struck out three on the mound in a complete-game performance of his own.

Game 2 required a rally for the Cardinals to pull away, but when it arrived, it was devastating. Down 4-2 entering the final inning, Billings erupted for eight runs in the top half to make the Friday finale appear much more lopsided.

Howie Martin, Chase Wise and Wilcox all had two RBIs in Game 2's barrage for the Cardinals, with Martin in particular going 4 for 5 in the two hole of the lineup. Sam Reinker and Owen Schneider combined on the mound to strike out eight and allow just three Dodgers hits in all.

Evan Caton, Landen Bauer and Knaub had Laurel's hits, with Knaub once again recording the Dodgers' only RBI of the game.

The Cardinals and the Dodgers will meet again for a doubleheader next week, only this time in Billings, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pirtz Field.