BILLINGS — Leadoff batter Max Murphy was 4 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs as the Billings Cardinals won a slugfest, 19-13, over the Laurel Dodgers in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.
Murphy had three doubles in the contest and also drew two walks. Logan Nyberg was 3 for 5, including two doubles, with two runs and two RBIs for the Cardinals.
Jace Buchanan and Kyler Northrop added three RBIs for Billings.
The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the final frame, the top of the seventh, and Laurel responded with seven in the bottom half.
Keagan Thompson finished 2 for 5 for the Dodgers. Thompson hit a home run, a double, and had five RBIs and two runs.
Laurel leadoff batter Keagan Campbell doubled twice, scored three runs and had one RBI.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Laurel downed the Cardinals 18-8.
