BILLINGS — Ethan Chaney, a member of the Class A Billings Blue Jays the past two seasons, has committed to play college baseball at Dakota State University.
Chaney, a senior at Billings Skyview, will be a member of the Class AA American Legion baseball Billings Royals next season having made the team at tryouts. While Chaney has played mostly first base at the Legion level, he said he is projected to play third base at the NAIA school located in Madison, South Dakota.
“I am very excited,” the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Chaney said. “It has always been my dream to play college ball and they gave me the opportunity. I’m going to make use of it.”
Last year the Trojans posted a record of 33-18, losing 1-0 to Bellevue (Nebraska) in the North Star Athletic Association championship game.
“They have a really good environment. I’ve always wanted to attend college out of Montana. I’ve always wanted to go see places,” Chaney said. “South Dakota is not terribly far from Montana, so if my parents want to they can come down for a weekend for a game or two. It’s a good place to build my education as well. They are very good in science and I really do like science.”
Chaney said he planned on majoring in exercise science and that he would like to become a strength and conditioning coach.
“I don’t want to distance myself from sports in my future and want to always be connected to sports,” he said. “It will keep me healthy and I don’t want to lose touch with the game.”
