BILLINGS — The Billings Royals will be seeking their fourth win this season against crosstown rival the Billings Scarlets on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dehler Park.

The Scarlets are the home team. It will be a seven-inning conference game.

The Royals are 12-14 overall and 7-6 in league. The Scarlets are 14-15 and 5-8.

The Royals have earned 11-1, 14-10 and 2-0 victories over the Scarlets this season.

