BILLINGS — The Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets and Missoula Mavericks American Legion baseball teams will meet for a round-robin on Saturday and Sunday at Pirtz Field in Billings.
It will be the first games of the season for the Scarlets and Royals.
On Saturday, the Royals and Scarlets will play each other at 2:30 p.m. Missoula and the Scarlets will play at 5 p.m. and the Royals and Missoula will tangle in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday at Pirtz, the Scarlets and Mavs open play at 10 a.m., followed by the Royals and Missoula at 12:30 p.m. The Scarlets and Royals will meet at 3 p.m. in the day's final game.
