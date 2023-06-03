MEDICINE HAT, Alberta — The Billings Royals bounced back to win the second game of a Class AA American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Medicine Hat Monarchs Saturday.

Sy Waldron batted 2 for 5, including two doubles, with a run and five RBIs as the Royals (12-9) won the nightcap 11-3. Jaiden Turner had a stellar performance on the mound, throwing all seven innings, and scattering five hits and three runs (one earned). He didn't walk a batter and struck out 10.

Carson Jenkins was 3 for 4 for Billings, including a two-base hit, with a run and RBI. Ryan Denowh was 2 for 4 with two runs for the Royals.

In the first game, Medicine Hat scored seven runs in the bottom of the first in a 9-5 victory.

In the first game, Cooper Thorson bated 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Royals. Thorson and Turner each doubled and Waldron scored twice.

Royals starting pitcher Davis Mosier threw all six innings and allowed 11 hits. Of the nine runs Medicine Hat scored, only two were earned. Mosier didn't walk any batters and struck out nine.

Two Medicine Hat pitchers limited the Royals to five hits, while walking two and fanning 11.

The Royals play another game at Medicine Hat Sunday at noon.