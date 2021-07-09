BOZEMAN — The Billings Royals earned two American Legion baseball wins Friday at the Bozeman Bucks Mid-Summer Classic tournament at Heroes Field.

The Royals edged the Bucks 6-5 and rallied past Grand Junction (Colorado) 11-6. 

Billings trailed Bozeman 3-1 after one inning but scored two runs in both the third and fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Another run in the sixth was the difference.

For the Royals, Kruz Slevira went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, while Jessen West was 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs. 

Bozeman's Corbin Holzer went 1 for 2 with a triple and a walk, and Gannon McGarrah was 2 for 2.

The Royals were down 6-3 to Grand Junction going into the bottom of the fourth inning. They scored two runs in that frame, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Billings' Jaeden Jordahl went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored, Owen Doucette went 1 for 2 with a double and two walks, Payton Stidham was 2 for 3 with a double and Gunner Thompson was 1 for 3 with four RBIs. Michael Ohlin pitched 3 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings in relief with two walks and six strikeouts.

