BOZEMAN — The Billings Royals split a pair of American Legion baseball games Sunday, losing 9-7 to Bozeman before bouncing back to beat Gillette, Wyoming, 12-2.

Against Bozeman, the Royals rallied for five runs between the fifth and sixth innings to pull within two runs before the rally ran out. Kruz Slevira tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs for Billings.

Max Matteucci hit a three-run homer for the Bucks, and Rhett Hays went 4 for 4 with two runs scored.

In the win over Gillette, Royals starter Gunner Thompson didn't allow a run through five innings. Jaeden Jordahl had three RBIs, while Payton Stidham went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Bubba Bergen tripled among his two hits for Billings.

