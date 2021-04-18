GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jaeden Jordahl, Reagan Walker and Bubba Bergen each had two RBIs and the Billings Royals began the 2021 American Legion baseball season with a 9-1 victory over Gillette, Wyoming, Sunday.
Five different Royals had hits, with Bergen and Walker each doubling and the Royals also were aided by 14 batters who earned walks and four Gillette' errors.. Austin Schaaf was 1 for 2 for Billings with two runs and three walks.
Five Royals pitchers limited Gillette to three hits while walking only one and fanning 10. Defensively, Billings only committed one error in the nine-inning game.
The Royals also won the second game of the twin bill, 3-2, in seven innings. The first game was nine innings as a twin bill set for Saturday was canceled because of snow.
In the second contest, Kruz Slevira batted 2 for 3 for the Royals with a double. Slevira scored a run and had an RBI.
Gunner Thompson was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Royals. Colsun Klack led Gillette with two RBIs.
The Royals' next games are scheduled for Sunday, April 25, when Sheridan, Wyoming, visits Pirtz Field for a twin bill starting at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.