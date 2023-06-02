BILLINGS — A scheduled crosstown American Legion baseball game between the Billings Royals and Billings Scarlets for Friday at Dehler Park has been postponed due to weather, per Royals coach David Swecker to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

A reschedule date has not been named at the time of writing.

The Royals are next scheduled to play three games combined Saturday and Sunday in Medicine Hat (Canada), while the Scarlets will suit up next when they play a doubleheader at Bozeman on Monday.