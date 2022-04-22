BILLINGS — The first pitch, first base hit and first fielding opportunity will all have to wait a week for the Billings Royals and Billings Scarlets, who were each set to begin play this weekend.
The two Billings American Legion Baseball Class AA teams were to have begun their seasons in Gillette, Wyoming, on Saturday and Sunday with games against the host team and Sheridan, Wyoming. However, with the weather forecast calling for a spring storm in Gillette, the games were canceled earlier this week.
Now, the State AA runner-up Royals will start the season with their first games Saturday, April 30, against Bozeman at Pirtz Field at 1 and 3 p.m.
“If you get some games in before May you are pretty happy,” said Royals coach David Swecker. “Obviously the weather is very hit-and-miss at the end of April and early part of May. You expect a few rainouts.”
The Scarlets are scheduled to open Sunday, May 1, vs. the Miles City Mavericks at Pirtz Field at 1 and 3 p.m.
The State AA tournament this year is July 27-31 at Dehler Park and the Scarlets will be the host team.
Overall, Class AA will consist of nine teams this year as the Alberta teams have returned to the lineup after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to sit out. The nine teams are the Royals, Scarlets, Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula, defending champion Helena, Great Falls, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat. The top eight teams will make the state tourney, with the exception being if the host club isn’t in the top eight they’ll advance.
The Scarlets aim to be one of the better teams in the state this season.
“I’m looking forward to the boys getting to play at home and to show well in front of the hometown crowd,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust.
The Laurel Dodgers Class A program didn’t have to alter its opener as it will be Saturday, April 30, against the defending state champion Gallatin Valley Outlaws at 1 and 3 p.m. at Thomson Park.
“It will be a good early-season test for us,” said Laurel coach Doug Studiner. “Hopefully, the weather cooperates for us and we get to play a little baseball.”
Royals to feature deep rotation
Billings, which had a strong pitching staff last year, again figures to have plenty of depth at the position.
Reagan Walker, Lance Schaaf, and Davis Mosier were three of the team’s top pitchers last year and all are back. In addition, Jaiden Turner — who was a standout for the Scarlets, transferred to Billings Senior and is now a pitcher for the Royals.
Schaaf, Walker, and Turner were all all-state hurlers last year and Mosier was an all-state first baseman.
Closer Hunter Eliason also returns for Billings, along with reliever Owen Doucette.
“We return a lot of juniors from last year’s team that were big parts of our baseball team,” said Swecker. “We lost a handful of seniors that were great leadership guys. Right now our pitching will be our strength of our team and obviously we have to see where we are at defensively. We’ll be able to swing it alright. Pitching will be what we hang our hat on this year. We have a lot of good, quality arms. We are excited to get going and see how they stack up against everyone else.”
Super senior Kruz Slevira, an all-conference outfielder, returns for Billings.
Austin Schaaf, an all-state outfielder and a twin brother of Lance, also is back for the Royals.
Jessen West, an all-state second baseman last year, will play shortstop this season.
“The goal every year is to be playing baseball the last day of the season on state title Sunday,” Swecker said. “That is our goal right now. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do to get there. Our team is capable of doing that.”
The Royals posted a 53-14 record last year and played at the regional tourney, qualifying with their second-place state tourney finish. The Royals entered the state tourney on a 20-game winning streak and won their first two games at the tourney before suffering a loss at the event and eventually finishing second.
“Hopefully we can build and build throughout the season,” said Swecker, “and make sure we peak at the right time this year.”
Scarlets to have veteran club
While the Scarlets were a young team last season, 13 of their 16 players are returnees. The Scarlets will have a super senior, seven seniors, six juniors and two sophomores on their roster.
“Getting through the last two years of us being young and learning and growing, hopefully that pays off at the end with the boys earning what they want,” said Hust.
Super senior Michael Feralio, who is currently playing baseball at Vermillion Community College in Minnesota, and will join the Scarlets in mid-May when the college season is over said Hust. Feralio was an all-conference selection last season.
The Scarlets seniors are Jadyn Averill (P), Spencer Berger (P/IF/OF), Jaxson Brandt (OF), Keaton Mickelson (C), Logan Nyberg (OF/P), Luke Tallman (OF), and Bradley Wagner (P). Wagner was an all-conference pitcher last year.
All of the Scarlets starting infield from last year is back in third baseman Nathan McDonald (Jr.), shortstop Kyler Northrop (So.), second baseman Jaden Sanchez (Jr.) and Feralio at first.
“If we do the things we are capable of doing well, we’ll be in good shape,” said Hust.
Hust said junior Rocco Gioioso is coming off of shoulder labrum surgery and will be the DH.
Other key Scarlets are Hunter Doyle (Jr., OF/P); Drew McDowell (So., P), Kolten Wynia (Jr., OF/P); and Nicholas Schneider (Jr., C).
Last year, the Scarlets finished 27-33.
Laurel looks to be a contender
The Dodgers have 11 players returning from last year on their 16-player roster.
Laurel has three super seniors in Braeden Foos (P/OF), Issac Nieto (1B/SS/OF/P), and Richie Cortese (1B/P/DH). Cortese, an all-state player last year, is playing for Dickinson State’s baseball team.
Ian Bauer, an all-conference pitcher last year, will pitch, play first base and outfield for the Dodgers.
Catcher Evan Caton lives in Red Lodge and makes the trip to Laurel for practices.
Jace Buchanan, a junior who played for the Scarlets in 2020, is new to the Laurel program as he transferred to Laurel High School this year. Buchanan wrestled for the Locomotives in the winter. He’ll be a middle infielder.
Laurel, a state tourney team last year, finished with a 36-24 overall record after starting the season 2-11.
“The goal for us is to always compete for the state title,” said Studiner. “I think we have a good shot at it. We are a little deeper athletically. … My team hasn’t been this mature for a while as of age. To have that going into the season will bode well for us.”
The Eastern A District tourney is July 21-24 in Billings at Pirtz Field.
The State A tourney is in Belgrade July 27-31.
“It should be a competitive East,” said Studiner. “Glendive and Glasgow will be tough. Billings competes well and Miles City only lost two or three kids. It will be a competitive East. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
