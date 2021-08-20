BILLINGS — Billings American Legion Baseball tryouts will begin on Sept. 27 at Pirtz Field.

The schedule for Week 1 of tryouts is as follows: Sept. 27, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 28, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 29, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 30, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 1, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 2, Royals 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 3, Royals, 9 a.m.-noon; Scarlets noon-2 p.m.

The schedule for Week 2 of tryouts is as follows: Oct. 4, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.; Oct. 5, Royals, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 6, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 7, Royals 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 8, Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 9, Royals 9 a.m.-noon; Scarlets 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Oct. 10, Royals 9 a.m.-noon; Scarlets noon-2 p.m.

All players trying out must have an updated physical.

For information, visit www.billingsalbaseball.org .

