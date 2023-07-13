BILLINGS — The Billings Royals and Bozeman Bucks split a doubleheader in American Legion baseball play Thursday at Dehler Park.

The Bucks won Game 1 by a 5-1 margin, while the Royals stormed back to take the second game 4-3 in walk-off fashion.

Bozeman was paced in the first game by two RBIs from second baseman Cole Smith, both of which were earned via a triple. Starter Jarrett Herz went six innings and was strong, allowing just one run off of four hits while striking out five.

Billings only tallied four hits in Game 1, with the RBI coming via third baseman Ethan Chaney in the sixth inning. Starter Nathan Kojetin struck out an impressive 12 Bucks while allowing just four hits, but the five runs Bozeman scored in all on him left the Royals in too deep of a hole to come back.

Meanwhile in the later game, Billings prevailed with a game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied at 3-3 to split the twin bill.

Carson Jenkins was effective with the bat and on the mound for the Royals, going 4 2/3 innings in the circle as the starting pitcher — striking out 10 and allowing just two earned runs on five hits — and 1 for 2 with a run at the plate. Davis Chakos, Sy Waldron, Ryan Denowh and Jaiden Turner all had RBIs for Billings.

The Royals will play next against the Billings Scarlets in a rivalry doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Dehler Park.