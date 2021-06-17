BILLINGS — The Billings Royals edged the Great Falls Chargers in two one-run games Thursday at Pirtz Field.

Kruz Slevira's RBI single scored Jaeden Jordahl with the winning run for the Royals in the opening game, a 5-4 victory. Jordahl, Bubba Bergen and Michael Ohlin also drove in runs as part of a five-run rally in the seventh.

Kael Richards, Tyler Marr and Keeton Clark all had RBIs for the Chargers.

In the second game, a 6-5 Billings win, the Royals took advantage of 10 walks. Austin Schaaf, Slevira and Bergen each scored twice for Billings.

Nate Fowler tripled and had two RBIs for Great Falls.

Tags

Load comments