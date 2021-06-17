BILLINGS — The Billings Royals edged the Great Falls Chargers in two one-run games Thursday at Pirtz Field.
Kruz Slevira's RBI single scored Jaeden Jordahl with the winning run for the Royals in the opening game, a 5-4 victory. Jordahl, Bubba Bergen and Michael Ohlin also drove in runs as part of a five-run rally in the seventh.
Kael Richards, Tyler Marr and Keeton Clark all had RBIs for the Chargers.
In the second game, a 6-5 Billings win, the Royals took advantage of 10 walks. Austin Schaaf, Slevira and Bergen each scored twice for Billings.
Nate Fowler tripled and had two RBIs for Great Falls.
