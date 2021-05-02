MISSOULA — The Billings Royals completed a four-game weekend sweep of the Missoula Mavericks with a pair of Class AA American Legion baseball wins Sunday afternoon at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The undefeated Royals (8-0) took the seven-inning opener, 4-0, behind five scoreless frames by starting pitcher Gunner Thompson and two by CJ Bohn. Skye Palmer had a single and double for Missoula and teammates Connor Jordan, Mike Prather and Andrew Claussen each had a base hit.
The Royals, who beat Missoula 3-2 and 5-1 on Saturday, finished the four-game series with a 15-10 win in rainy conditions. Missoula fell to 6-8 after starting the season with six wins in its first eight games.
Palmer had four hits and Zach Hangas three to lead the hosts in the second game. Hangas had a home run, double and four RBIs.
JJ Jordahl led the Royals in the second game with four hits. He had a double, triple and four RBIs.
The Mavericks will try to get back on the winning track when they play at Helena on Wednesday.
—406mtsports.com
